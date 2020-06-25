All apartments in Washington
907 N STREET NW
907 N STREET NW

907 N St NW · No Longer Available
Location

907 N St NW, Washington, DC 20001
Logan Circle - Shaw

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
courtyard
bbq/grill
bike storage
Fabulous 2br/2ba Penthouse duplex with Southern exposure. A block from Mt Vernon Metro! Soaring 10 ft ceilings, oversized windows, exotic wenge wood floors throughout, LR with private balcony. Sizable BR and elegant BA on each floor. Master BR with ensuite bath and walk-in closet. Gourmet kitchen with SS appliances and breakfast bar, W/D in unit. Communal roof deck with great city views & BBQ grills for your summer parties! Internal courtyard with bike rack. Blagden alley, convention center, groceries and exciting restaurants nearby. Few blks to CityCenterDC with more than 30 world-class shops and fantastic eateries. Walker's paradise! (Walk score 96)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 907 N STREET NW have any available units?
907 N STREET NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 907 N STREET NW have?
Some of 907 N STREET NW's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 907 N STREET NW currently offering any rent specials?
907 N STREET NW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 907 N STREET NW pet-friendly?
No, 907 N STREET NW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 907 N STREET NW offer parking?
No, 907 N STREET NW does not offer parking.
Does 907 N STREET NW have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 907 N STREET NW offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 907 N STREET NW have a pool?
No, 907 N STREET NW does not have a pool.
Does 907 N STREET NW have accessible units?
No, 907 N STREET NW does not have accessible units.
Does 907 N STREET NW have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 907 N STREET NW has units with dishwashers.
