907 Jefferson St, NW

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Spacious 4 Bed 2 Bath - Petworth - With Parking - Beautifully renovated single family home.

4 Bedrooms

2 full baths

Large open kitchen, great for entertaining, with an island, a built in wine rack and a second fridge.

Hardwood floors throughout.

Fireplace

This is a free standing home. No other units are attached to it. The yard extends around the entire house.

Remote controlled access to 6 car parking spaces on site.

Surveillance cameras installed throughout the exterior of property.



(RLNE4993619)