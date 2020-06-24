907 Euclid St NW Unit 304

Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors range recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed media room pet friendly

Sunny and Spacious One-Bedroom! PARKING INCLUDED! - This fabulous and spacious condo features tons of natural light, hardwood floors, and ample closet space (think ELFA shelving). The open floor plan is perfect for entertaining including a renovated kitchen that features stainless steel appliances, a gas range, tons of cabinet space and a bar area great for casual dining. It looks out onto the large living room with room for a sectional, entertainment center, desk area, and even a formal dining table. The bedroom fits a king sized bed and offers exceptional closet space perfect for the clothes horse.



City living at its best, this pad is only six blocks to either the Columbia Heights or U Street Green/Yellow lines but sits on a quiet tree-lined street. Come home to some of the city's best dining and entertainment values along with nearly unlimited recreational resources. The neighborhood fills all shopping needs with Target, Best Buy, Giant, and planned Whole Foods. The condo is only a block away from the 930 Club, Atlantic Plumbing Movie theater, and a variety of restaurants including Hazel, Declaration, and Satellite Room. A few blocks up on 11th, find more fantastic dining options that include El Chucho, Room 11, and Bad Saint. Everything you need in this perfect location is at your fingertips!



A security deposit equal to one month's rent is due upon signing the lease. Tenants are responsible for electric and gas. Pets welcome!



(RLNE4718539)