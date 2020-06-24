All apartments in Washington
907 Euclid St NW Unit 304
907 Euclid St NW Unit 304

No Longer Available
Location

907 Euclid Street Northwest, Washington, DC 20001
Columbia Heights

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
media room
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
media room
pet friendly
Sunny and Spacious One-Bedroom! PARKING INCLUDED! - This fabulous and spacious condo features tons of natural light, hardwood floors, and ample closet space (think ELFA shelving). The open floor plan is perfect for entertaining including a renovated kitchen that features stainless steel appliances, a gas range, tons of cabinet space and a bar area great for casual dining. It looks out onto the large living room with room for a sectional, entertainment center, desk area, and even a formal dining table. The bedroom fits a king sized bed and offers exceptional closet space perfect for the clothes horse.

City living at its best, this pad is only six blocks to either the Columbia Heights or U Street Green/Yellow lines but sits on a quiet tree-lined street. Come home to some of the city's best dining and entertainment values along with nearly unlimited recreational resources. The neighborhood fills all shopping needs with Target, Best Buy, Giant, and planned Whole Foods. The condo is only a block away from the 930 Club, Atlantic Plumbing Movie theater, and a variety of restaurants including Hazel, Declaration, and Satellite Room. A few blocks up on 11th, find more fantastic dining options that include El Chucho, Room 11, and Bad Saint. Everything you need in this perfect location is at your fingertips!

A security deposit equal to one month's rent is due upon signing the lease. Tenants are responsible for electric and gas. Pets welcome!

(RLNE4718539)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 907 Euclid St NW Unit 304 have any available units?
907 Euclid St NW Unit 304 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 907 Euclid St NW Unit 304 have?
Some of 907 Euclid St NW Unit 304's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 907 Euclid St NW Unit 304 currently offering any rent specials?
907 Euclid St NW Unit 304 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 907 Euclid St NW Unit 304 pet-friendly?
Yes, 907 Euclid St NW Unit 304 is pet friendly.
Does 907 Euclid St NW Unit 304 offer parking?
Yes, 907 Euclid St NW Unit 304 offers parking.
Does 907 Euclid St NW Unit 304 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 907 Euclid St NW Unit 304 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 907 Euclid St NW Unit 304 have a pool?
No, 907 Euclid St NW Unit 304 does not have a pool.
Does 907 Euclid St NW Unit 304 have accessible units?
No, 907 Euclid St NW Unit 304 does not have accessible units.
Does 907 Euclid St NW Unit 304 have units with dishwashers?
No, 907 Euclid St NW Unit 304 does not have units with dishwashers.
