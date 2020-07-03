All apartments in Washington
846 48TH ST NE-Unit C
846 48TH ST NE-Unit C

846 48th Street Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

846 48th Street Northeast, Washington, DC 20019
Deanwood

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
$1400 1 Bed/1 Bath Apartments in Washington, DC Beautiful Remodeled A True Must See! Upscale and Urban: Gorgeously renovated and modern 1 bedroom 1 bathroom apartment in peaceful and quiet neighborhood. The apartments have beautifully installed hardwood floors, brand new cabinets, gorgeously installed granite tops, as well new top of the line stainless steel appliances including washer and dryer! You also have access to a private parking lot and security system. Close to great restaurants such as Nello's Famous NC BBQ and Pimento Grill & Restaurant, the apartments are also walking distance from the area's best shops and nightlife. Feel free to give Deandre a call @443-514-8051. We will be hosting an open house this week on tuesday 10/16/2018 from 4-6pm.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 846 48TH ST NE-Unit C have any available units?
846 48TH ST NE-Unit C doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 846 48TH ST NE-Unit C have?
Some of 846 48TH ST NE-Unit C's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 846 48TH ST NE-Unit C currently offering any rent specials?
846 48TH ST NE-Unit C is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 846 48TH ST NE-Unit C pet-friendly?
No, 846 48TH ST NE-Unit C is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 846 48TH ST NE-Unit C offer parking?
Yes, 846 48TH ST NE-Unit C offers parking.
Does 846 48TH ST NE-Unit C have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 846 48TH ST NE-Unit C offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 846 48TH ST NE-Unit C have a pool?
No, 846 48TH ST NE-Unit C does not have a pool.
Does 846 48TH ST NE-Unit C have accessible units?
No, 846 48TH ST NE-Unit C does not have accessible units.
Does 846 48TH ST NE-Unit C have units with dishwashers?
No, 846 48TH ST NE-Unit C does not have units with dishwashers.

