830 21ST STREET NE

Perfect opportunity to rent a full house for the same price as 1BR apartments in the area! 3 fully finished levels, 2 bedrooms, 2 full baths, 2 dedicated off-street parking spaces, and a full basement suite with the potential for an additional 3rd bedroom/office/family room. Tons of natural light throughout the home, and a great open floorplan in main living area. Newly completed enclosed backyard space and paved parking pad - included in rental price. Full-sized washer and dryer in the basement, and gas cooking! You are just steps away from the plentiful bar, restaurants, and retail options in the H Street Corridor, and a short drive away from Union Market. Fully furnished rental option available at $2200/month. Rental amount exceeds limitations for DC Housing voucher in this subdivision.