Home
/
Washington, DC
/
830 21ST STREET NE
Last updated December 20 2019 at 9:02 AM

830 21ST STREET NE

830 21st Street Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

830 21st Street Northeast, Washington, DC 20002
Trinidad - Langston

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
parking
microwave
furnished
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Perfect opportunity to rent a full house for the same price as 1BR apartments in the area! 3 fully finished levels, 2 bedrooms, 2 full baths, 2 dedicated off-street parking spaces, and a full basement suite with the potential for an additional 3rd bedroom/office/family room. Tons of natural light throughout the home, and a great open floorplan in main living area. Newly completed enclosed backyard space and paved parking pad - included in rental price. Full-sized washer and dryer in the basement, and gas cooking! You are just steps away from the plentiful bar, restaurants, and retail options in the H Street Corridor, and a short drive away from Union Market. Fully furnished rental option available at $2200/month. Rental amount exceeds limitations for DC Housing voucher in this subdivision.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 830 21ST STREET NE have any available units?
830 21ST STREET NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 830 21ST STREET NE have?
Some of 830 21ST STREET NE's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 830 21ST STREET NE currently offering any rent specials?
830 21ST STREET NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 830 21ST STREET NE pet-friendly?
No, 830 21ST STREET NE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 830 21ST STREET NE offer parking?
Yes, 830 21ST STREET NE offers parking.
Does 830 21ST STREET NE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 830 21ST STREET NE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 830 21ST STREET NE have a pool?
No, 830 21ST STREET NE does not have a pool.
Does 830 21ST STREET NE have accessible units?
No, 830 21ST STREET NE does not have accessible units.
Does 830 21ST STREET NE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 830 21ST STREET NE has units with dishwashers.

