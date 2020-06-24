830 18th Street, N.E, Unit# B

Amenities

Video Tour of similar unit on YouTube: https://youtu.be/ldbSQyWx4DM



This classy first floor 1BR/1Bath unit has just been completely renovated with contemporary finishes. Every inch of this stylish apartment has usable space and ample closets/storage. Front entry and backyard egress into enclosed shared back area.



Live just steps from the H St Trolley/H St Restaurants, nightlife and shops! Simply hop on the trolley for H St Bars/Restaurants, Union Station, Whole Foods etc or walk 1 block to Safeway or Whole Foods.



APARTMENT AMENITIES:

• Ceramic Tile throughout apartment

• Recessed lighting

• Ceiling fan

• Central air/heat

• Galley kitchen

• GE stainless steel appliances

• Bosch washer and ventless dryer

• Granite counters and mosaic tile in bath and kitchen

• Ample closet space

• Slow close cabinets throughout



WHAT'S CLOSE BY:

• 1.5 block/steps from new H St DC Trolley car

• 2 blocks to Zipcar and Bike Share

• Walk to vibrant H St. Corridor Bars/Restaurants (4 blocks away), RFK Stadium (5 blocks)

• Aldi, Safeway, CVS 1-2 block away

• Whole Foods and Union Station in close proximity

• Active Neighborhood Association to enhance the quality of life of residents in the community

• Lots of development in the area, get in now while rents are still affordable!



TERMS:

• Lease Term - 12 months minimum

• Rent $1350 + electric

• Application Required - credit/background check, landlord references, income requirement

• $35 Application fee-nonrefundable per person

• Rental Insurance

• Plenty of street parking

• No Pets and No Smoking in Apartment

• Available mid-June move-in



Qualifications:

• Income $50,000+

• Two years of positive rental history

• Two years of employment history

• No evictions or court filings



Transportation options:

Bike Share and ZipCar Station close by.

Bus X8 - corner of NE Maryland Ave and 18th St NE

Services To: Hechinger Mall, Stanton Park, Union Station

Bus X9 - Benning Road/H Street Express Route

Services To: Gallery Place/Chinatown station, Metro Center

Bus X2 - Benning Road-H Street Line

Services To: Government Printing Office,Gallery Pl-Chinatown station, McPherson Sq station, White House, Lafayette Square



Conveniently located near highways 295, 395, New York Ave, Florida Ave, Route 50.



New development coming in the area:

http://dc.urbanturf.com/articles/blog/east_of_h_st_rundown/11888#comments



Professionally Management By:

Carson Properties

PO Box 5142

Upper Marlboro, Maryland 20775

show contact info

www.cpmetro.com

