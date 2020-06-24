All apartments in Washington
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

830 18th Street, N.E, Unit# B

830 18th St NE · No Longer Available
Location

830 18th St NE, Washington, DC 20002
Trinidad - Langston

Amenities

granite counters
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
ceiling fan
microwave
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
granite counters
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Video Tour of similar unit on YouTube: https://youtu.be/ldbSQyWx4DM

This classy first floor 1BR/1Bath unit has just been completely renovated with contemporary finishes. Every inch of this stylish apartment has usable space and ample closets/storage. Front entry and backyard egress into enclosed shared back area.

Live just steps from the H St Trolley/H St Restaurants, nightlife and shops! Simply hop on the trolley for H St Bars/Restaurants, Union Station, Whole Foods etc or walk 1 block to Safeway or Whole Foods.

APARTMENT AMENITIES:
• Ceramic Tile throughout apartment
• Recessed lighting
• Ceiling fan
• Central air/heat
• Galley kitchen
• GE stainless steel appliances
• Bosch washer and ventless dryer
• Granite counters and mosaic tile in bath and kitchen
• Ample closet space
• Slow close cabinets throughout

WHAT'S CLOSE BY:
• 1.5 block/steps from new H St DC Trolley car
• 2 blocks to Zipcar and Bike Share
• Walk to vibrant H St. Corridor Bars/Restaurants (4 blocks away), RFK Stadium (5 blocks)
• Aldi, Safeway, CVS 1-2 block away
• Whole Foods and Union Station in close proximity
• Active Neighborhood Association to enhance the quality of life of residents in the community
• Lots of development in the area, get in now while rents are still affordable!

TERMS:
• Lease Term - 12 months minimum
• Rent $1350 + electric
• Application Required - credit/background check, landlord references, income requirement
• $35 Application fee-nonrefundable per person
• Rental Insurance
• Plenty of street parking
• No Pets and No Smoking in Apartment
• Available mid-June move-in

Qualifications:
• Income $50,000+
• Two years of positive rental history
• Two years of employment history
• No evictions or court filings

Transportation options:
Bike Share and ZipCar Station close by.
Bus X8 - corner of NE Maryland Ave and 18th St NE
Services To: Hechinger Mall, Stanton Park, Union Station
Bus X9 - Benning Road/H Street Express Route
Services To: Gallery Place/Chinatown station, Metro Center
Bus X2 - Benning Road-H Street Line
Services To: Government Printing Office,Gallery Pl-Chinatown station, McPherson Sq station, White House, Lafayette Square

Conveniently located near highways 295, 395, New York Ave, Florida Ave, Route 50.

New development coming in the area:
http://dc.urbanturf.com/articles/blog/east_of_h_st_rundown/11888#comments

Professionally Management By:
Carson Properties
PO Box 5142
Upper Marlboro, Maryland 20775
show contact info
www.cpmetro.com
2 unit building in Northeast DC. 1 block from trolley on Benning road.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

