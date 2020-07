Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

This is a pretty amazing property right in the middle of everything good in DC. 3 full bedrooms and 2 full baths. Walk-out basement can be used for entertaining or as a 4th room since there is a full bath. Stainless steel appliances, hardwood floors, private back yard with remote garage door and 2 assigned parking spaces. Minutes to downtown DC, Chevy Chase and Silver Spring. Pets ok but case-by-case. Application fee is $39.99 online via Cozy .co.