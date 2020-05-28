All apartments in Washington
Last updated February 19 2020 at 9:45 AM

815 6th Street Nw

815 6th Street Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

815 6th Street Northwest, Washington, DC 20001
Downtown-Penn Quarter-Chinatown

Amenities

furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
Property Amenities
*Price varies by duration of stay:

12+ month lease: $2,190* / mo
6 to 12 month lease: $2,290* / mo
2 to 6 month lease: $2,690* / mo
1 to 2 month lease: $2,490/ mo

* Prices quoted are applicable only if billed upfront for the entire duration of the contract. Rates are up to 9% higher if billed monthly. Prices are exclusive of any taxes or utilities.

Show up and start living from day one in Washington with this bright one-bedroom Blueground apartment. Youll love coming home to this thoughtfully furnished, beautifully designed, and fully-equipped Mount Vernon home. (ID #WDC11)

Designed With You In Mind

Thoughtfully designed with bespoke finishes, modern furnishings, and a fully-equipped kitchen, youll enjoy that Im home feeling with this Blueground apartment. Whether youre lounging in your comfortable living room streaming the latest and greatest entertainment on the smart TV or premium wireless speaker, or getting some well-earned rest on the pillowtop mattress with hotel-quality linens, youll fall in love with everything this Mount Vernon apartment has to offer. This apartment also offers in-apartment laundry.

Arrival And Ongoing Support

The entire apartment is yours to enjoy! Youll either be personally greeted by a Blueground team member or given self check-in instructions.

Throughout your stay, youll have access to our Client Experience team through the Blueground App. You can schedule additional cleanings, submit maintenance requests, and view our neighborhood recommendations with just a few taps.

Well share all details upon confirmation of your stay.

Ideally Located

This furnished Blueground apartment is located in Mount Vernon Triangle, a flourishing and vibrant DC neighborhood that combines business and pleasure with an array of boutiques, local eateries and scenic parks. Situated between the trendy Shaw neighborhood and the hustle and bustle of downtown, the location makes it very easy to walk everywhere and explore the unlimited dining options and nearby nightlife. Our luxurious apartment is just a short stroll away from Walter E. Washington Convention Center and a 10 minute walk from both Mount Vernon and Gallery Place Metro stations.

A Few Things To Note

Building amenities may have an extra cost.

This Blueground apartment can be booked for a minimum of one month, to a year or more.

- show less

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 815 6th Street Nw have any available units?
815 6th Street Nw doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
Is 815 6th Street Nw currently offering any rent specials?
815 6th Street Nw isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 815 6th Street Nw pet-friendly?
No, 815 6th Street Nw is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 815 6th Street Nw offer parking?
No, 815 6th Street Nw does not offer parking.
Does 815 6th Street Nw have units with washers and dryers?
No, 815 6th Street Nw does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 815 6th Street Nw have a pool?
No, 815 6th Street Nw does not have a pool.
Does 815 6th Street Nw have accessible units?
No, 815 6th Street Nw does not have accessible units.
Does 815 6th Street Nw have units with dishwashers?
No, 815 6th Street Nw does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 815 6th Street Nw have units with air conditioning?
No, 815 6th Street Nw does not have units with air conditioning.
