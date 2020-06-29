814 I Street NW

Amenities

patio / balcony gym elevator doorman media room furnished

Unit Amenities furnished patio / balcony Property Amenities doorman elevator gym media room

*Price varies by duration of stay:



12+ month lease: $2,690* / mo

6 to 12 month lease: $2,990* / mo

2 to 6 month lease: $3,690* / mo

1 to 2 month lease: $3,990/ mo



* Prices quoted are applicable only if billed upfront for the entire duration of the contract. Rates are up to 9% higher if billed monthly. Prices are exclusive of any taxes or utilities.



Show up and start living from day one in Washington with this pretty one-bedroom Blueground apartment. Youll love coming home to this thoughtfully furnished, beautifully designed, and fully-equipped Penn Quarter home. (ID #WDC145)



Designed With You In Mind



Gorgeous furniture, fully-equipped kitchen, smart TV, and a premium wireless speaker are just a few of the amenities youll find inside this one-bedroom apartment. Ideally located in Washington, youll find a lot to love outside as well. When youre ready to relax, youll be happy to discover every Blueground bedroom comes with superior quality mattresses, luxury linens, and cozy towels. We handle everything so you can simply show up and start living. This apartment also offers in-apartment laundry.



Sleeping Arrangements

-Queen Bed, 63in/160cm



Amenities



Building amenities unique to this one-bedroom apartment include an on-site:



-Doorman

-Pet Friendly

-Gym

-Roof Deck

-Elevator



Arrival And Ongoing Support



The entire apartment is yours to enjoy! Youll either be personally greeted by a Blueground team member or given self check-in instructions.



Throughout your stay, youll have access to our Client Experience team through the Blueground App. You can schedule additional cleanings, submit maintenance requests, and view our neighborhood recommendations with just a few taps.



Well share all details upon confirmation of your stay.



Ideally Located



This furnished apartment is located in Penn Quarter, in the East End of Downtown Washington, D.C. A cool collection of museums, theaters, restaurants, and retail make the area one of the citys most engaging districts. Throughout the year, Capital One Arena, home to the Washington Capitals, Wizards and Mystics hosts an all-star lineup of concerts. Penn Quarter is known for the popular farmers market, wine and art festivals it offers. For culture-lovers, the Newseum is the ideal place to visit during the weekends. This high-tech museum exploring journalisms past, present & future via interactive exhibits & films is one of Penn Quarters highlights since 2008.



A Few Things To Note



Building amenities may have an extra cost.



This Blueground apartment can be booked for a minimum of one month, to a year or more.



Our pet policy outlines the weight limit and breed restrictions, along with related fees.