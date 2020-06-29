All apartments in Washington
814 I Street NW
Last updated February 19 2020 at 9:45 AM

814 I Street NW

814 I Street Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

814 I Street Northeast, Washington, DC 20002
H Street-NoMa

Amenities

patio / balcony
gym
elevator
doorman
media room
furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
doorman
elevator
gym
media room
*Price varies by duration of stay:

12+ month lease: $2,690* / mo
6 to 12 month lease: $2,990* / mo
2 to 6 month lease: $3,690* / mo
1 to 2 month lease: $3,990/ mo

* Prices quoted are applicable only if billed upfront for the entire duration of the contract. Rates are up to 9% higher if billed monthly. Prices are exclusive of any taxes or utilities.

Show up and start living from day one in Washington with this pretty one-bedroom Blueground apartment. Youll love coming home to this thoughtfully furnished, beautifully designed, and fully-equipped Penn Quarter home. (ID #WDC145)

Designed With You In Mind

Gorgeous furniture, fully-equipped kitchen, smart TV, and a premium wireless speaker are just a few of the amenities youll find inside this one-bedroom apartment. Ideally located in Washington, youll find a lot to love outside as well. When youre ready to relax, youll be happy to discover every Blueground bedroom comes with superior quality mattresses, luxury linens, and cozy towels. We handle everything so you can simply show up and start living. This apartment also offers in-apartment laundry.

Sleeping Arrangements
-Queen Bed, 63in/160cm

Amenities

Building amenities unique to this one-bedroom apartment include an on-site:

-Doorman
-Pet Friendly
-Gym
-Roof Deck
-Elevator

Arrival And Ongoing Support

The entire apartment is yours to enjoy! Youll either be personally greeted by a Blueground team member or given self check-in instructions.

Throughout your stay, youll have access to our Client Experience team through the Blueground App. You can schedule additional cleanings, submit maintenance requests, and view our neighborhood recommendations with just a few taps.

Well share all details upon confirmation of your stay.

Ideally Located

This furnished apartment is located in Penn Quarter, in the East End of Downtown Washington, D.C. A cool collection of museums, theaters, restaurants, and retail make the area one of the citys most engaging districts. Throughout the year, Capital One Arena, home to the Washington Capitals, Wizards and Mystics hosts an all-star lineup of concerts. Penn Quarter is known for the popular farmers market, wine and art festivals it offers. For culture-lovers, the Newseum is the ideal place to visit during the weekends. This high-tech museum exploring journalisms past, present & future via interactive exhibits & films is one of Penn Quarters highlights since 2008.

A Few Things To Note

Building amenities may have an extra cost.

This Blueground apartment can be booked for a minimum of one month, to a year or more.

Our pet policy outlines the weight limit and breed restrictions, along with related fees.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 814 I Street NW have any available units?
814 I Street NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 814 I Street NW have?
Some of 814 I Street NW's amenities include patio / balcony, gym, and elevator. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 814 I Street NW currently offering any rent specials?
814 I Street NW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 814 I Street NW pet-friendly?
No, 814 I Street NW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 814 I Street NW offer parking?
No, 814 I Street NW does not offer parking.
Does 814 I Street NW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 814 I Street NW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 814 I Street NW have a pool?
No, 814 I Street NW does not have a pool.
Does 814 I Street NW have accessible units?
No, 814 I Street NW does not have accessible units.
Does 814 I Street NW have units with dishwashers?
No, 814 I Street NW does not have units with dishwashers.

