813 5th St NE Unit 1
Last updated July 3 2019 at 10:06 AM

813 5th St NE Unit 1

813 5th St NE · No Longer Available
Location

813 5th St NE, Washington, DC 20002
H Street-NoMa

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
813 5th St NE Unit 1 Available 08/02/19 Boutique Living off H-Street! PARKING INCLUDED! - This charming one bedroom + den is the perfect Nest. Located in an adorable boutique building right off H Street - the location cannot be beat! This space has been recently refreshed and comes complete with gorgeous hardwood flooring, tons of closet space, and a totally renovated kitchen - the perfect place to come home and cook up your favorite meal. The light and spacious living area leads into the kitchen on one side, which also provides access to a cozy den, the perfect spot for a home office or pullout couch. An in-unit washer/dryer and two off-street parking spaces round out this awesome space.

Perfectly situated and nicely priced, this one bedroom + den is walkable to tons of cafes (Sidamo, Khepra's Raw Juice Bar), restaurants (Ethiopic, Le Grenier, Copycat Co), and some of the most popular bars (Rock N Roll Hotel, The Pug, Smith Commons) in DC. It is right next door to both a Giant and the brand new Whole Foods Market. Easy access to downtown with the brand new H Steet Trolley, multiple bus lines, and a 9-minute walk to Union Station Metro (Red Line), and more.

A security deposit equal to one month's rent is due upon signing the lease. Tenants responsible for gas + electric. Sorry, no pets.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4983000)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 813 5th St NE Unit 1 have any available units?
813 5th St NE Unit 1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 813 5th St NE Unit 1 have?
Some of 813 5th St NE Unit 1's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 813 5th St NE Unit 1 currently offering any rent specials?
813 5th St NE Unit 1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 813 5th St NE Unit 1 pet-friendly?
No, 813 5th St NE Unit 1 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 813 5th St NE Unit 1 offer parking?
Yes, 813 5th St NE Unit 1 offers parking.
Does 813 5th St NE Unit 1 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 813 5th St NE Unit 1 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 813 5th St NE Unit 1 have a pool?
No, 813 5th St NE Unit 1 does not have a pool.
Does 813 5th St NE Unit 1 have accessible units?
No, 813 5th St NE Unit 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 813 5th St NE Unit 1 have units with dishwashers?
No, 813 5th St NE Unit 1 does not have units with dishwashers.
