Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors parking recently renovated

813 5th St NE Unit 1 Available 08/02/19 Boutique Living off H-Street! PARKING INCLUDED! - This charming one bedroom + den is the perfect Nest. Located in an adorable boutique building right off H Street - the location cannot be beat! This space has been recently refreshed and comes complete with gorgeous hardwood flooring, tons of closet space, and a totally renovated kitchen - the perfect place to come home and cook up your favorite meal. The light and spacious living area leads into the kitchen on one side, which also provides access to a cozy den, the perfect spot for a home office or pullout couch. An in-unit washer/dryer and two off-street parking spaces round out this awesome space.



Perfectly situated and nicely priced, this one bedroom + den is walkable to tons of cafes (Sidamo, Khepra's Raw Juice Bar), restaurants (Ethiopic, Le Grenier, Copycat Co), and some of the most popular bars (Rock N Roll Hotel, The Pug, Smith Commons) in DC. It is right next door to both a Giant and the brand new Whole Foods Market. Easy access to downtown with the brand new H Steet Trolley, multiple bus lines, and a 9-minute walk to Union Station Metro (Red Line), and more.



A security deposit equal to one month's rent is due upon signing the lease. Tenants responsible for gas + electric. Sorry, no pets.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4983000)