813 10th St. NE

Make this completely updated basement apartment yours! This traditional DC row home basement will provide you with all the amenities you need for comfortable living. The remodeled kitchen offers tons of cooking and storage space as well as all the appliances you need. The unit is equipped with recessed lighting throughout and a washer and dryer. The bright tile flooring add a stunning feeling.



Only a few steps away is H St featuring the new Free Trolly. Hop on and hop off all up and down H St. Choose from a number of local restaurants and bar standby's -- they seem to pop up weekly in this neighborhood! Need to head elsewhere in the city? Easy access to main bus lines or grab a bike at the Capitol Bike share station around the corner!



A security deposit equal to one month's rent is due upon signing the lease. Small pets considered on a case-by-case basis. Tenant responsible for water and electricity.



Parking: Street

No Smoking

Pets: Case By Case



Schedule a Showing Online Today! www.RPMDCMetro.com

Call: 202-269-0303

Email: Support@RPMDCMETRO.com



Application Requirements for anyone 18 and older:



- $50 Application Fee per applicant - Always Non-Refundable

- Submit 2 forms of ID (1 must be a photo ID)

- Submit 2 most recent paystubs or proof of income

- Completed Applications

- Security Deposit equal to one month's rent due w/in 48hrs of approval (in CERTIFIED FUNDS)

-Admin Fee $150 with second month's rent

-$250 non-refundable pet fee



Before the application fee is accepted, the applicant is hereby advised that the eligibility criteria used in deciding whether to rent a rental unit to the applicant are based on the following:

-Review Credit Score Credit must be 650+

-Review of Pending Criminal Accusations or Criminal Conviction History for the past 7 years. (Only offenses listed in the Fair Housing Record Screening for Housing Act 2016)

-Additionally, the applicant may provide evidence demonstrating any inaccuracies within the applicant's criminal record.

-Rental History for the past 5 years

-Verification of income and/or employment

-Total Monthly Income must be at least 2.5x the monthly rental price.

-Debt to Income Ratio (including rent) not to exceed 60% of Total Monthly Income.

-For voucher holders, check with your case manager that a voucher in the area covers the monthly rent and that you meet all other requirements apart from the income which is covered by the voucher.



Use this link for your Pet Application https://www.petscreening.com/referral/18JWxa5L7dde



INFORMATION IS DEEMED RELIABLE BUT IS NOT GUARANTEED, AND SUBJECT TO CHANGE WITHOUT NOTICE.



Amenities: Tile Floors, Updated Through Out, Central A/C, New Applicances, Cable-ready, Dishwasher, Garbage Disposal, Gas Heat, Over Hood Microwave, Refrigerator, Pets Allowed on Case by Case Basis