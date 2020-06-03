All apartments in Washington
Last updated June 16 2020 at 10:25 PM

813 10th St. NE

813 10th Street Northeast · (202) 618-4210
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

813 10th Street Northeast, Washington, DC 20002
Capitol Hill

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Tenant Turner

1 Bedroom

Unit B · Avail. Jul 1

$1,700

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 700 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
all utils included
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
Make this completely updated basement apartment yours! This traditional DC row home basement will provide you with all the amenities you need for comfortable living. The remodeled kitchen offers tons of cooking and storage space as well as all the appliances you need. The unit is equipped with recessed lighting throughout and a washer and dryer. The bright tile flooring add a stunning feeling.

Only a few steps away is H St featuring the new Free Trolly. Hop on and hop off all up and down H St. Choose from a number of local restaurants and bar standby's -- they seem to pop up weekly in this neighborhood! Need to head elsewhere in the city? Easy access to main bus lines or grab a bike at the Capitol Bike share station around the corner!

A security deposit equal to one month's rent is due upon signing the lease. Small pets considered on a case-by-case basis. Tenant responsible for water and electricity.

Parking: Street
All Utilities included
No Smoking
Pets: Case By Case

Schedule a Showing Online Today! www.RPMDCMetro.com
Call: 202-269-0303
Email: Support@RPMDCMETRO.com

Application Requirements for anyone 18 and older:

- $50 Application Fee per applicant - Always Non-Refundable
- Submit 2 forms of ID (1 must be a photo ID)
- Submit 2 most recent paystubs or proof of income
- Completed Applications
- Security Deposit equal to one month's rent due w/in 48hrs of approval (in CERTIFIED FUNDS)
-Admin Fee $150 with second month's rent
-$250 non-refundable pet fee

Before the application fee is accepted, the applicant is hereby advised that the eligibility criteria used in deciding whether to rent a rental unit to the applicant are based on the following:
-Review Credit Score Credit must be 650+
-Review of Pending Criminal Accusations or Criminal Conviction History for the past 7 years. (Only offenses listed in the Fair Housing Record Screening for Housing Act 2016)
-Additionally, the applicant may provide evidence demonstrating any inaccuracies within the applicant's criminal record.
-Rental History for the past 5 years
-Verification of income and/or employment
-Total Monthly Income must be at least 2.5x the monthly rental price.
-Debt to Income Ratio (including rent) not to exceed 60% of Total Monthly Income.
-For voucher holders, check with your case manager that a voucher in the area covers the monthly rent and that you meet all other requirements apart from the income which is covered by the voucher.

Use this link for your Pet Application https://www.petscreening.com/referral/18JWxa5L7dde

INFORMATION IS DEEMED RELIABLE BUT IS NOT GUARANTEED, AND SUBJECT TO CHANGE WITHOUT NOTICE.

Amenities: Tile Floors, Updated Through Out, Central A/C, New Applicances, Cable-ready, Dishwasher, Garbage Disposal, Gas Heat, Over Hood Microwave, Refrigerator, Pets Allowed on Case by Case Basis

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 813 10th St. NE have any available units?
813 10th St. NE has a unit available for $1,700 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 813 10th St. NE have?
Some of 813 10th St. NE's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 813 10th St. NE currently offering any rent specials?
813 10th St. NE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 813 10th St. NE pet-friendly?
Yes, 813 10th St. NE is pet friendly.
Does 813 10th St. NE offer parking?
Yes, 813 10th St. NE does offer parking.
Does 813 10th St. NE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 813 10th St. NE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 813 10th St. NE have a pool?
No, 813 10th St. NE does not have a pool.
Does 813 10th St. NE have accessible units?
No, 813 10th St. NE does not have accessible units.
Does 813 10th St. NE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 813 10th St. NE has units with dishwashers.
