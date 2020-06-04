All apartments in Washington
810 20TH STREET NE

810 20th Street Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

810 20th Street Northeast, Washington, DC 20002
Trinidad - Langston

Amenities

Unit Amenities
furnished
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
Enjoy city life, in this newly renovated historic rowhouse. Located in the heart of Washington, DC. Just minutes to the METRO and steps to the new Street Cars. This home features three beautifully furnished levels of cozy living space and off street parking, for a fantastic value. Walk into the open concept living/dining/kitchen area, with luxury upgrades such as wood floors, stainless steel appliances, gourmet gas cooking, den/office, and powder room. The upper level includes a Master bedroom with en-suite, 2 bedrooms and a full bath. The lower level provides plenty of entertainment space and flexible layout. Currently the space is being used as a second Master with en-suite. Welcome Home!!!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 810 20TH STREET NE have any available units?
810 20TH STREET NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 810 20TH STREET NE have?
Some of 810 20TH STREET NE's amenities include hardwood floors, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 810 20TH STREET NE currently offering any rent specials?
810 20TH STREET NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 810 20TH STREET NE pet-friendly?
No, 810 20TH STREET NE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 810 20TH STREET NE offer parking?
Yes, 810 20TH STREET NE offers parking.
Does 810 20TH STREET NE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 810 20TH STREET NE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 810 20TH STREET NE have a pool?
No, 810 20TH STREET NE does not have a pool.
Does 810 20TH STREET NE have accessible units?
No, 810 20TH STREET NE does not have accessible units.
Does 810 20TH STREET NE have units with dishwashers?
No, 810 20TH STREET NE does not have units with dishwashers.
