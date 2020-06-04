810 20TH STREET NE

Amenities

Enjoy city life, in this newly renovated historic rowhouse. Located in the heart of Washington, DC. Just minutes to the METRO and steps to the new Street Cars. This home features three beautifully furnished levels of cozy living space and off street parking, for a fantastic value. Walk into the open concept living/dining/kitchen area, with luxury upgrades such as wood floors, stainless steel appliances, gourmet gas cooking, den/office, and powder room. The upper level includes a Master bedroom with en-suite, 2 bedrooms and a full bath. The lower level provides plenty of entertainment space and flexible layout. Currently the space is being used as a second Master with en-suite. Welcome Home!!!!