Home
/
Washington, DC
/
807 Varnum St NW Unit 5
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

807 Varnum St NW Unit 5

807 Varnum St NW · No Longer Available
Location

807 Varnum St NW, Washington, DC 20011
Petworth

Amenities

hardwood floors
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
fire pit
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
extra storage
hardwood floors
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
fire pit
parking
bbq/grill
Stylish Petworth Pad w/ Parking! - This stylish top floor corner unit features hardwood floors throughout and a bright & open living area! The open living which has room for living and dining areas is topped off with a custom breakfast bar created with reclaimed wood, which leads you into the updated kitchen. Stainless steel appliances and a gas range make this great space even more livable! The spacious bedroom features a large window and a closet with sliding doors and Elfa shelves. The bathroom offers extra storage above and below the vanity.

This home offers the opportunity to live in one of DC's hippest neighborhoods. New restaurants are popping up everywhere and the Upshur corridor is bustling with the welcoming Qualia Coffee, cozy Timber Pizza, and hip Himitsu. Yes! Organic, Petworth Farmers Market (Saturdays) and the new Safeway make grocery shopping a breeze. Petworth Metro -Green/Yellow Line- is just five blocks away and there are plentiful buses that roll down Georgia Avenue. If you're looking for a charming neighborhood in the heart of the city- this is it!

This beautiful boutique building features a shared backyard with a grill and firepit. There is also shared laundry with full-size machines in the basement. One of the off-street parking spaces is included in the rent!

Security deposit equal to one month's rent. Tenant responsible for electric. Sorry, no pets.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4590528)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 807 Varnum St NW Unit 5 have any available units?
807 Varnum St NW Unit 5 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 807 Varnum St NW Unit 5 have?
Some of 807 Varnum St NW Unit 5's amenities include hardwood floors, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 807 Varnum St NW Unit 5 currently offering any rent specials?
807 Varnum St NW Unit 5 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 807 Varnum St NW Unit 5 pet-friendly?
No, 807 Varnum St NW Unit 5 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 807 Varnum St NW Unit 5 offer parking?
Yes, 807 Varnum St NW Unit 5 offers parking.
Does 807 Varnum St NW Unit 5 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 807 Varnum St NW Unit 5 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 807 Varnum St NW Unit 5 have a pool?
No, 807 Varnum St NW Unit 5 does not have a pool.
Does 807 Varnum St NW Unit 5 have accessible units?
No, 807 Varnum St NW Unit 5 does not have accessible units.
Does 807 Varnum St NW Unit 5 have units with dishwashers?
No, 807 Varnum St NW Unit 5 does not have units with dishwashers.
