807 Varnum St NW Unit 5

Amenities

hardwood floors parking recently renovated stainless steel fire pit bbq/grill

Stylish Petworth Pad w/ Parking! - This stylish top floor corner unit features hardwood floors throughout and a bright & open living area! The open living which has room for living and dining areas is topped off with a custom breakfast bar created with reclaimed wood, which leads you into the updated kitchen. Stainless steel appliances and a gas range make this great space even more livable! The spacious bedroom features a large window and a closet with sliding doors and Elfa shelves. The bathroom offers extra storage above and below the vanity.



This home offers the opportunity to live in one of DC's hippest neighborhoods. New restaurants are popping up everywhere and the Upshur corridor is bustling with the welcoming Qualia Coffee, cozy Timber Pizza, and hip Himitsu. Yes! Organic, Petworth Farmers Market (Saturdays) and the new Safeway make grocery shopping a breeze. Petworth Metro -Green/Yellow Line- is just five blocks away and there are plentiful buses that roll down Georgia Avenue. If you're looking for a charming neighborhood in the heart of the city- this is it!



This beautiful boutique building features a shared backyard with a grill and firepit. There is also shared laundry with full-size machines in the basement. One of the off-street parking spaces is included in the rent!



Security deposit equal to one month's rent. Tenant responsible for electric. Sorry, no pets.



