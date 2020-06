Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher pet friendly fireplace ice maker microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace ice maker in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

English basement in a two unit building including 2 Bedrooms, 1 Bathroom, Spacious Kitchen, W/D in unit. Does not feel like an English basement due to all the great natural light. Great Location in the heart of Rhode Island Ave. in between Shaw / Old City # 2. Near multiple metro stops and major DC streets. Motivated owner. Ready for move-in AUGUST 1st. Great opportunity to secure a great unit now for August 1. Pet friendly! On combo lock.Call LA for any questions!