8024 16TH STREET NW

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage walk in closets

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range walk in closets Property Amenities parking bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

AVAILABLE FOR RENT OCTOBER 1st TURN KEY - GUT REMODEL ALMOST COMPLETE! 3 BDRM 2.5 BATH home on a 10,000+ square foot corner lot. Under 10 minutes walk to Metro, Giant, CVS, Starbucks, restaurants/bars (including District Taco & Silver Branch Brewing). Two car garage and parking pad (driveway off of Roxanna Rd). Viking and Tecnogas appliances, copper gutters, wrought iron railings, and an abundance of flagstone and brick walkways and patios - perfect for hosting outdoor events. Master suite features a shower large enough for the whole family, and a gorgeous, large walk-in closet. In bounds for Shepherd Elementary, Deal Middle, and Wilson High School. Please note that the basement is unfinished, but is temperature controlled - great for storage. This home comes semi-furnished (several leather pieces from Restoration Hardware and Pottery Barn), and all outdoor furniture (see picture) and LG flatscreen are among some of the items - most less than a year old! No smoking. Pets - case by case (with deposit/additional cost). Landlord pays for landscaping, while tenant is responsible for all utilities PLEASE CONTACT Vanessa Daniel (202)817-5925