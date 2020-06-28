All apartments in Washington
Find more places like 8024 16TH STREET NW.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Washington, DC
/
8024 16TH STREET NW
Last updated November 12 2019 at 6:19 AM

8024 16TH STREET NW

8024 16th Street Northwest · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Washington
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all

Location

8024 16th Street Northwest, Washington, DC 20012
Colonial Village - Shepherd Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
AVAILABLE FOR RENT OCTOBER 1st TURN KEY - GUT REMODEL ALMOST COMPLETE! 3 BDRM 2.5 BATH home on a 10,000+ square foot corner lot. Under 10 minutes walk to Metro, Giant, CVS, Starbucks, restaurants/bars (including District Taco & Silver Branch Brewing). Two car garage and parking pad (driveway off of Roxanna Rd). Viking and Tecnogas appliances, copper gutters, wrought iron railings, and an abundance of flagstone and brick walkways and patios - perfect for hosting outdoor events. Master suite features a shower large enough for the whole family, and a gorgeous, large walk-in closet. In bounds for Shepherd Elementary, Deal Middle, and Wilson High School. Please note that the basement is unfinished, but is temperature controlled - great for storage. This home comes semi-furnished (several leather pieces from Restoration Hardware and Pottery Barn), and all outdoor furniture (see picture) and LG flatscreen are among some of the items - most less than a year old! No smoking. Pets - case by case (with deposit/additional cost). Landlord pays for landscaping, while tenant is responsible for all utilities PLEASE CONTACT Vanessa Daniel (202)817-5925

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Surface lot, 4 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8024 16TH STREET NW have any available units?
8024 16TH STREET NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 8024 16TH STREET NW have?
Some of 8024 16TH STREET NW's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8024 16TH STREET NW currently offering any rent specials?
8024 16TH STREET NW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8024 16TH STREET NW pet-friendly?
Yes, 8024 16TH STREET NW is pet friendly.
Does 8024 16TH STREET NW offer parking?
Yes, 8024 16TH STREET NW offers parking.
Does 8024 16TH STREET NW have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8024 16TH STREET NW offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8024 16TH STREET NW have a pool?
No, 8024 16TH STREET NW does not have a pool.
Does 8024 16TH STREET NW have accessible units?
No, 8024 16TH STREET NW does not have accessible units.
Does 8024 16TH STREET NW have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8024 16TH STREET NW has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
Best Cities for Families 2019
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Hampton Courts
2013 New Hampshire Ave NW
Washington, DC 20009
1430 W
1430 W St NW
Washington, DC 20009
Residences on The Avenue
2221 I St NW
Washington, DC 20037
Agora at the Collective
800 New Jersey Avenue Southeast
Washington, DC 20003
The Wren D.C.
965 Florida Avenue Northwest
Washington, DC 20001
Park Chelsea
880 New Jersey Ave SE
Washington, DC 20003
Tilden Hall
3945 Connecticut Ave NW
Washington, DC 20008
Highview & Castle Manor
2505 13th St NW
Washington, DC 20009

Similar Pages

Washington 1 BedroomsWashington 2 Bedrooms
Washington Apartments with ParkingWashington Pet Friendly Places
Washington Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Arlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MD
Bethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDNorth Bethesda, MDWaldorf, MD
Laurel, MDWheaton, MDHyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Columbia HeightsAdams MorganLogan Circle Shaw
Dupont CircleFoggy Bottom Gwu West EndH Street No Ma
Capitol HillU Street

Apartments Near Colleges

American UniversityCatholic University of America
University of the District of ColumbiaGeorge Washington University
Georgetown University