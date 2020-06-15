All apartments in Washington
Last updated February 24 2020 at 10:08 AM

801 PENNSYLVANIA AVE NW #1226

801 Pennsylvania Ave NW · No Longer Available
Location

801 Pennsylvania Ave NW, Washington, DC 20004
Downtown-Penn Quarter-Chinatown

Amenities

on-site laundry
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
gym
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
internet access
Come see this rarely available updated 1bd/1ba located one block from Archives metro and two blocks from Federal Triangle metro. The unit has distressed concrete flooring throughout & stainless steel appliances. The rent includes Comcast cable and basic internet, and has central HVAC so the tenants can control the temperature within the unit. The building has 24/7 security and front desk staff. There is a brand new fitness facility, dry cleaner connected to the building, a rooftop pool with large outdoor space with grills. There are many restaurants surrounding the building and the Capital One Arena a few blocks away. This will not last long so please contact us to schedule a showing.

$1,000.00 move in/move out fee and $500.00 move in refundable deposit (Per Condo Association)
Parking available for additional $255.00/month

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 801 PENNSYLVANIA AVE NW #1226 have any available units?
801 PENNSYLVANIA AVE NW #1226 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 801 PENNSYLVANIA AVE NW #1226 have?
Some of 801 PENNSYLVANIA AVE NW #1226's amenities include on-site laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 801 PENNSYLVANIA AVE NW #1226 currently offering any rent specials?
801 PENNSYLVANIA AVE NW #1226 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 801 PENNSYLVANIA AVE NW #1226 pet-friendly?
No, 801 PENNSYLVANIA AVE NW #1226 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 801 PENNSYLVANIA AVE NW #1226 offer parking?
Yes, 801 PENNSYLVANIA AVE NW #1226 offers parking.
Does 801 PENNSYLVANIA AVE NW #1226 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 801 PENNSYLVANIA AVE NW #1226 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 801 PENNSYLVANIA AVE NW #1226 have a pool?
Yes, 801 PENNSYLVANIA AVE NW #1226 has a pool.
Does 801 PENNSYLVANIA AVE NW #1226 have accessible units?
No, 801 PENNSYLVANIA AVE NW #1226 does not have accessible units.
Does 801 PENNSYLVANIA AVE NW #1226 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 801 PENNSYLVANIA AVE NW #1226 has units with dishwashers.

