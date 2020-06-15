801 PENNSYLVANIA AVE NW #1226

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher microwave oven range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities gym on-site laundry parking pool bbq/grill garage internet access

Come see this rarely available updated 1bd/1ba located one block from Archives metro and two blocks from Federal Triangle metro. The unit has distressed concrete flooring throughout & stainless steel appliances. The rent includes Comcast cable and basic internet, and has central HVAC so the tenants can control the temperature within the unit. The building has 24/7 security and front desk staff. There is a brand new fitness facility, dry cleaner connected to the building, a rooftop pool with large outdoor space with grills. There are many restaurants surrounding the building and the Capital One Arena a few blocks away. This will not last long so please contact us to schedule a showing.



$1,000.00 move in/move out fee and $500.00 move in refundable deposit (Per Condo Association)

Parking available for additional $255.00/month