78 Underwood Pl NW

Amenities
Spacious 3 Bedroom 2 bath townhome in Takoma Park DC! The home is on a quiet street and is just a 10 minute walk to the Takoma Park Metro Stop!
With easy access to downtown DC and Silver Spring, this home is in a great location!
Property Features:
- 3 BR
- 2 Bath
- Hardwood floors throughout
- Kitchen with white cabinet
- Small kitchen island great for bar stools
- Fenced backyard
- Window AC units
- Finished basement with bar
- W/D in home
- Family room off kitchen
- All bedrooms have ceiling fans
- Pets allowed with owners approval $50 pet rent
- Easy Street parking
Please note Back two bedrooms have separate closets but entry to one bedroom is through the other.
AVAILABLE NOW!!
