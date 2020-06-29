78 Underwood Pl NW

Amenities

Spacious 3 Bedroom 2 bath townhome in Takoma Park DC! The home is on a quiet street and is just a 10 minute walk to the Takoma Park Metro Stop!

With easy access to downtown DC and Silver Spring, this home is in a great location!



Property Features:



- 3 BR

- 2 Bath

- Hardwood floors throughout

- Kitchen with white cabinet

- Small kitchen island great for bar stools

- Fenced backyard

- Window AC units

- Finished basement with bar

- W/D in home

- Family room off kitchen

- All bedrooms have ceiling fans

- Pets allowed with owners approval $50 pet rent

- Easy Street parking



Please note Back two bedrooms have separate closets but entry to one bedroom is through the other.



AVAILABLE NOW!!



