All apartments in Washington
Find more places like 78 Underwood Pl NW.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Washington, DC
/
78 Underwood Pl NW
Last updated September 27 2019 at 9:15 AM

78 Underwood Pl NW

78 Underwood Place Northwest · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Washington
See all
Fort Totten - Riggs Park
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

78 Underwood Place Northwest, Washington, DC 20012
Fort Totten - Riggs Park

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
air conditioning
ceiling fan
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Spacious 3 Bedroom 2 bath townhome in Takoma Park DC! The home is on a quiet street and is just a 10 minute walk to the Takoma Park Metro Stop!
With easy access to downtown DC and Silver Spring, this home is in a great location!

Property Features:

- 3 BR
- 2 Bath
- Hardwood floors throughout
- Kitchen with white cabinet
- Small kitchen island great for bar stools
- Fenced backyard
- Window AC units
- Finished basement with bar
- W/D in home
- Family room off kitchen
- All bedrooms have ceiling fans
- Pets allowed with owners approval $50 pet rent
- Easy Street parking

Please note Back two bedrooms have separate closets but entry to one bedroom is through the other.

AVAILABLE NOW!!

(RLNE5163574)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 78 Underwood Pl NW have any available units?
78 Underwood Pl NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 78 Underwood Pl NW have?
Some of 78 Underwood Pl NW's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 78 Underwood Pl NW currently offering any rent specials?
78 Underwood Pl NW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 78 Underwood Pl NW pet-friendly?
Yes, 78 Underwood Pl NW is pet friendly.
Does 78 Underwood Pl NW offer parking?
No, 78 Underwood Pl NW does not offer parking.
Does 78 Underwood Pl NW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 78 Underwood Pl NW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 78 Underwood Pl NW have a pool?
No, 78 Underwood Pl NW does not have a pool.
Does 78 Underwood Pl NW have accessible units?
No, 78 Underwood Pl NW does not have accessible units.
Does 78 Underwood Pl NW have units with dishwashers?
No, 78 Underwood Pl NW does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
Best Cities for Pets 2019
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Flats 130 At Constitution Square
130 M St NE
Washington, DC 20002
1430 W
1430 W St NW
Washington, DC 20009
The Cloisters
100 Michigan Ave NE
Washington, DC 20017
Arris
1331 4th St SE
Washington, DC 20003
Tenley View
4600 Wisconsin Ave NW
Washington, DC 20016
Remington Apartments
601 24th Street Northwest
Washington, DC 20037
215 C Street
215 C St SE
Washington, DC 20003
Modern on M
465 M Street Southwest
Washington, DC 20024

Similar Pages

Washington 1 BedroomsWashington 2 Bedrooms
Washington Apartments with ParkingWashington Pet Friendly Places
Washington Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Arlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MD
Bethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDNorth Bethesda, MDWaldorf, MD
Laurel, MDWheaton, MDHyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Columbia HeightsAdams MorganLogan Circle Shaw
Dupont CircleFoggy Bottom Gwu West EndH Street No Ma
Capitol HillU Street

Apartments Near Colleges

American UniversityCatholic University of America
University of the District of ColumbiaGeorge Washington University
Georgetown University