Washington, DC
768 Hobart Pl NW
Last updated May 9 2020 at 10:39 AM

768 Hobart Pl NW

768 Hobart Place Northwest · No Longer Available
Washington
Columbia Heights
Apartments with Parking
1 Bedrooms
Pet Friendly Places
Location

768 Hobart Place Northwest, Washington, DC 20001
Columbia Heights

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
coffee bar
new construction
Available 06/19/20 Stunning Townhouse in Prime Location - Property Id: 129467

Charming 3BR 2BA townhouse in Columbia Heights. 3 levels with hardwood floors, plenty of natural light, and lots of great features. Gourmet kitchen with large breakfast bar, stainless steel appliances and granite counters. 2 bedrooms upstairs, master with vaulted ceiling. Master bedroom is open to the staircase making it perfect for a couple or small family. Second bedroom up is ideal as a study or baby room. Lower level with brand new wood flooring. Newly constructed front and rear patios, perfect for relaxation and outdoor entertaining. Unique features throughout - make sure you see the microwave drawer and historic Superman!

4 blocks to Columbia Heights Metro station, tons of shopping and dining options on 14th Street and many bus lines. Easy walk to some of the cities top dining - Bad Saint and the rest of the 11th Street; Himitsu, Timber Pizza coffee shops and the city's very best bagel deli, Call Your Mother!

Well mannered pets welcome. No smoking. First and last rent.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/129467
Property Id 129467

(RLNE5766666)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 768 Hobart Pl NW have any available units?
768 Hobart Pl NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 768 Hobart Pl NW have?
Some of 768 Hobart Pl NW's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 768 Hobart Pl NW currently offering any rent specials?
768 Hobart Pl NW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 768 Hobart Pl NW pet-friendly?
Yes, 768 Hobart Pl NW is pet friendly.
Does 768 Hobart Pl NW offer parking?
No, 768 Hobart Pl NW does not offer parking.
Does 768 Hobart Pl NW have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 768 Hobart Pl NW offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 768 Hobart Pl NW have a pool?
No, 768 Hobart Pl NW does not have a pool.
Does 768 Hobart Pl NW have accessible units?
No, 768 Hobart Pl NW does not have accessible units.
Does 768 Hobart Pl NW have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 768 Hobart Pl NW has units with dishwashers.
