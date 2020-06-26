768 Hobart Pl NW

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly coffee bar new construction

Available 06/19/20 Stunning Townhouse in Prime Location - Property Id: 129467



Charming 3BR 2BA townhouse in Columbia Heights. 3 levels with hardwood floors, plenty of natural light, and lots of great features. Gourmet kitchen with large breakfast bar, stainless steel appliances and granite counters. 2 bedrooms upstairs, master with vaulted ceiling. Master bedroom is open to the staircase making it perfect for a couple or small family. Second bedroom up is ideal as a study or baby room. Lower level with brand new wood flooring. Newly constructed front and rear patios, perfect for relaxation and outdoor entertaining. Unique features throughout - make sure you see the microwave drawer and historic Superman!



4 blocks to Columbia Heights Metro station, tons of shopping and dining options on 14th Street and many bus lines. Easy walk to some of the cities top dining - Bad Saint and the rest of the 11th Street; Himitsu, Timber Pizza coffee shops and the city's very best bagel deli, Call Your Mother!



Well mannered pets welcome. No smoking. First and last rent.

