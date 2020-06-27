All apartments in Washington
Last updated September 6 2019 at 7:23 AM

762 Park Rd Nw

762 Park Road Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

762 Park Road Northwest, Washington, DC 20010
Columbia Heights

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
new construction
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
new construction
pet friendly
Family-friendly right in the heart of Columbia Heights. Modern, spacious 2bd, 2 bath PENTHOUSE, minutes from two metro stops and bus stop, in new construction and with parking space included. 13 foot ceilings, skylights in both bathrooms, and hardwood floors throughout. Front closet, marble countertops, brand new chrome appliances, gas oven, dishwasher, washer and dryer room in unit. Walk-in closet in master, large closet in second bedroom, large attic for storage, and private deck. Plenty of natural light throughout. Common space include roof deck and garden patio with grill.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 762 Park Rd Nw have any available units?
762 Park Rd Nw doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 762 Park Rd Nw have?
Some of 762 Park Rd Nw's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 762 Park Rd Nw currently offering any rent specials?
762 Park Rd Nw is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 762 Park Rd Nw pet-friendly?
Yes, 762 Park Rd Nw is pet friendly.
Does 762 Park Rd Nw offer parking?
Yes, 762 Park Rd Nw offers parking.
Does 762 Park Rd Nw have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 762 Park Rd Nw offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 762 Park Rd Nw have a pool?
No, 762 Park Rd Nw does not have a pool.
Does 762 Park Rd Nw have accessible units?
No, 762 Park Rd Nw does not have accessible units.
Does 762 Park Rd Nw have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 762 Park Rd Nw has units with dishwashers.
