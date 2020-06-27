762 Park Rd Nw

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry oven patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities parking bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed new construction pet friendly

Family-friendly right in the heart of Columbia Heights. Modern, spacious 2bd, 2 bath PENTHOUSE, minutes from two metro stops and bus stop, in new construction and with parking space included. 13 foot ceilings, skylights in both bathrooms, and hardwood floors throughout. Front closet, marble countertops, brand new chrome appliances, gas oven, dishwasher, washer and dryer room in unit. Walk-in closet in master, large closet in second bedroom, large attic for storage, and private deck. Plenty of natural light throughout. Common space include roof deck and garden patio with grill.