7530 9TH STREET NW

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors parking recently renovated microwave range

Beautiful new hardwood floor and freshly painted home in the Upper Brightwood Community near Shepherd Park; 3 Bedrooms and 1.5 Baths; Finished basement (not included. Separate rental ); Nice patio, Nice concrete back yard for parking space; Minutes from Downtown Silver Spring and Takoma Park Metro Stations; Blocks from Walter Reed mixed used development site; Walk to Target, restaurants and stores and MC college. Fenced parking and small rear patio area in rear. Newly renovated kitchen with modern appliances and Glass door separating from super large living room. Hard wood floors throughout. Basement is a good size, that currently serves as extra living/play area. Plenty of afternoon light. Main level back door leads to a nice size roof top patio and fully fenced concrete parking driveway. Walking distance to Georgia Ave.Bus stop .Less than one and a half miles to Takoma Park and Silver-spring Metro Stations.In Washington DC limits. Close to all that Washington DC has to offer. This area is undergoing a revolution of sorts as Walter Reed transitions to Condos and high rises.630 credit score minimum. Must be able to prove income double the rent amount.