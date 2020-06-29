All apartments in Washington
Last updated April 14 2020 at 6:42 AM

7530 9TH STREET NW

7530 9th Street Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

7530 9th Street Northwest, Washington, DC 20012
Takoma

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
parking
recently renovated
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Beautiful new hardwood floor and freshly painted home in the Upper Brightwood Community near Shepherd Park; 3 Bedrooms and 1.5 Baths; Finished basement (not included. Separate rental ); Nice patio, Nice concrete back yard for parking space; Minutes from Downtown Silver Spring and Takoma Park Metro Stations; Blocks from Walter Reed mixed used development site; Walk to Target, restaurants and stores and MC college. Fenced parking and small rear patio area in rear. Newly renovated kitchen with modern appliances and Glass door separating from super large living room. Hard wood floors throughout. Basement is a good size, that currently serves as extra living/play area. Plenty of afternoon light. Main level back door leads to a nice size roof top patio and fully fenced concrete parking driveway. Walking distance to Georgia Ave.Bus stop .Less than one and a half miles to Takoma Park and Silver-spring Metro Stations.In Washington DC limits. Close to all that Washington DC has to offer. This area is undergoing a revolution of sorts as Walter Reed transitions to Condos and high rises.630 credit score minimum. Must be able to prove income double the rent amount.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7530 9TH STREET NW have any available units?
7530 9TH STREET NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 7530 9TH STREET NW have?
Some of 7530 9TH STREET NW's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7530 9TH STREET NW currently offering any rent specials?
7530 9TH STREET NW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7530 9TH STREET NW pet-friendly?
No, 7530 9TH STREET NW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 7530 9TH STREET NW offer parking?
Yes, 7530 9TH STREET NW offers parking.
Does 7530 9TH STREET NW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7530 9TH STREET NW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7530 9TH STREET NW have a pool?
No, 7530 9TH STREET NW does not have a pool.
Does 7530 9TH STREET NW have accessible units?
No, 7530 9TH STREET NW does not have accessible units.
Does 7530 9TH STREET NW have units with dishwashers?
No, 7530 9TH STREET NW does not have units with dishwashers.

