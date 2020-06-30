Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry oven patio / balcony Property Amenities on-site laundry parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

7412 8th St. NW Available 01/27/20 Application Fee Waived For The Winter! A 3 Bed 2.5 Bath Brick Ranch Located in the Brightwood Neighborhood of NW Washington, DC - Just minutes from downtown Silver Spring!



Enter house off of small porch directly into the living room (19x15) with hardwood floors. Separate dining room (13x12) also features hardwood flooring. Sliding glass doors in dining room lead out into a large sun room (17x15) overlooking the fenced-in back yard. Eat in kitchen includes electric cooktop, wall oven, dishwasher and garbage disposal along with good cabinet space. Hall off dining room leads back to the three bedrooms. Master bedroom (17x14) includes full bath. Two additional bedrooms (16x14) (15x13) share a hall bath. All bedrooms feature hardwood floors. Finished basement includes large family room (17x15) with built in bar along with laundry room with great storage and a half bath. Garage and driveway parking makes this house a huge plus for commuters!



A pet is allowed. Tenant pays all utilities.



To inquire, please call WMS at 240 383 3158.



(RLNE4494161)