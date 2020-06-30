All apartments in Washington
7412 8th St. NW

7412 8th Street Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

7412 8th Street Northwest, Washington, DC 20012
Takoma

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
7412 8th St. NW Available 01/27/20 Application Fee Waived For The Winter! A 3 Bed 2.5 Bath Brick Ranch Located in the Brightwood Neighborhood of NW Washington, DC - Just minutes from downtown Silver Spring!

Enter house off of small porch directly into the living room (19x15) with hardwood floors. Separate dining room (13x12) also features hardwood flooring. Sliding glass doors in dining room lead out into a large sun room (17x15) overlooking the fenced-in back yard. Eat in kitchen includes electric cooktop, wall oven, dishwasher and garbage disposal along with good cabinet space. Hall off dining room leads back to the three bedrooms. Master bedroom (17x14) includes full bath. Two additional bedrooms (16x14) (15x13) share a hall bath. All bedrooms feature hardwood floors. Finished basement includes large family room (17x15) with built in bar along with laundry room with great storage and a half bath. Garage and driveway parking makes this house a huge plus for commuters!

A pet is allowed. Tenant pays all utilities.

To inquire, please call WMS at 240 383 3158.

(RLNE4494161)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7412 8th St. NW have any available units?
7412 8th St. NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 7412 8th St. NW have?
Some of 7412 8th St. NW's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7412 8th St. NW currently offering any rent specials?
7412 8th St. NW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7412 8th St. NW pet-friendly?
Yes, 7412 8th St. NW is pet friendly.
Does 7412 8th St. NW offer parking?
Yes, 7412 8th St. NW offers parking.
Does 7412 8th St. NW have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7412 8th St. NW offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7412 8th St. NW have a pool?
No, 7412 8th St. NW does not have a pool.
Does 7412 8th St. NW have accessible units?
No, 7412 8th St. NW does not have accessible units.
Does 7412 8th St. NW have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7412 8th St. NW has units with dishwashers.

