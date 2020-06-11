All apartments in Washington
735 Rock Creek Church Rd NW Unit C
Last updated March 28 2019 at 12:49 PM

735 Rock Creek Church Rd NW Unit C

735 Rock Creek Church Rd NW · No Longer Available
Location

735 Rock Creek Church Rd NW, Washington, DC 20011
Petworth

Amenities

Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
735 Rock Creek Church Rd NW Unit C Available 04/15/19 Spectacular Petworth Condo! Off-Street Parking Included! - This is a luxurious boutique-style 2BR/2BA top floor unit covering nearly 1,400 sq. ft. With hardwood floors throughout, a great private deck, lofted ceilings, and exposed brick this unit is perfection at first sight! Enter this bright and airy unit and immediately enjoy the open floor plan. A charming kitchen is tucked away with stainless steel appliances (the refrigerator actually is see-through!), tons of cabinetry and a gas range. You'll also find a spacious dining and living area featuring tons of light and exposed brick - perfect for entertaining or enjoying a cozy night in.

Located just down the hall you'll find the first bedroom with plenty of square footage for a queen size bedroom set. This space also has a great closet and is located right next to the first full bathroom. Heading further down the hall you'll find the amazing master bedroom - complete with a totally separate den area (think office/nursery) as well as an ensuite bathroom, private deck, and mud room off the back door. A full-size washer dryer is tucked neatly into a hallway closet.

As for the location... it can't be beaten! This home offers the opportunity to live in one of DC's hippest and most happening neighborhoods. This condo is conveniently located just 1 block to the Petworth Metro and all the great hot spots on 11th street. Think morning Coffee at the Coupe and a dinner date at Maple! New restaurants are popping up everywhere and the Upshur corridor is bustling with the welcoming Qualia Coffee, cozy Timber Pizza, and hip Himitsu. The neighborhood comes alive on warm summer nights. Yes! Organic, Petworth Farmer's Market (Saturdays) and the new Safeway make grocery shopping a breeze. Petworth Metro - Green/Yellow Line - is right across the street!

A security deposit equal to one month's rent is due upon signing the lease. Tenants are responsible for electric and gas. One off-street parking space is included in the rent! Pets welcome!

(RLNE4743144)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 735 Rock Creek Church Rd NW Unit C have any available units?
735 Rock Creek Church Rd NW Unit C doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 735 Rock Creek Church Rd NW Unit C have?
Some of 735 Rock Creek Church Rd NW Unit C's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 735 Rock Creek Church Rd NW Unit C currently offering any rent specials?
735 Rock Creek Church Rd NW Unit C is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 735 Rock Creek Church Rd NW Unit C pet-friendly?
Yes, 735 Rock Creek Church Rd NW Unit C is pet friendly.
Does 735 Rock Creek Church Rd NW Unit C offer parking?
No, 735 Rock Creek Church Rd NW Unit C does not offer parking.
Does 735 Rock Creek Church Rd NW Unit C have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 735 Rock Creek Church Rd NW Unit C offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 735 Rock Creek Church Rd NW Unit C have a pool?
No, 735 Rock Creek Church Rd NW Unit C does not have a pool.
Does 735 Rock Creek Church Rd NW Unit C have accessible units?
No, 735 Rock Creek Church Rd NW Unit C does not have accessible units.
Does 735 Rock Creek Church Rd NW Unit C have units with dishwashers?
No, 735 Rock Creek Church Rd NW Unit C does not have units with dishwashers.
