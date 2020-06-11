Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly stainless steel range

735 Rock Creek Church Rd NW Unit C Available 04/15/19 Spectacular Petworth Condo! Off-Street Parking Included! - This is a luxurious boutique-style 2BR/2BA top floor unit covering nearly 1,400 sq. ft. With hardwood floors throughout, a great private deck, lofted ceilings, and exposed brick this unit is perfection at first sight! Enter this bright and airy unit and immediately enjoy the open floor plan. A charming kitchen is tucked away with stainless steel appliances (the refrigerator actually is see-through!), tons of cabinetry and a gas range. You'll also find a spacious dining and living area featuring tons of light and exposed brick - perfect for entertaining or enjoying a cozy night in.



Located just down the hall you'll find the first bedroom with plenty of square footage for a queen size bedroom set. This space also has a great closet and is located right next to the first full bathroom. Heading further down the hall you'll find the amazing master bedroom - complete with a totally separate den area (think office/nursery) as well as an ensuite bathroom, private deck, and mud room off the back door. A full-size washer dryer is tucked neatly into a hallway closet.



As for the location... it can't be beaten! This home offers the opportunity to live in one of DC's hippest and most happening neighborhoods. This condo is conveniently located just 1 block to the Petworth Metro and all the great hot spots on 11th street. Think morning Coffee at the Coupe and a dinner date at Maple! New restaurants are popping up everywhere and the Upshur corridor is bustling with the welcoming Qualia Coffee, cozy Timber Pizza, and hip Himitsu. The neighborhood comes alive on warm summer nights. Yes! Organic, Petworth Farmer's Market (Saturdays) and the new Safeway make grocery shopping a breeze. Petworth Metro - Green/Yellow Line - is right across the street!



A security deposit equal to one month's rent is due upon signing the lease. Tenants are responsible for electric and gas. One off-street parking space is included in the rent! Pets welcome!



(RLNE4743144)