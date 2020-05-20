735 18TH ST NE

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

This modern, chic updated 2 bed/1 bath row home in Rosedale by the H St. corridor is awesome! House completely renovated in 2013. Enjoy 3 porches & yard w/ garden space for your inner green thumb. Washer/dryer, dishwasher, central A/C, gas stove. Next to Recreation Center. Whole house security system included w/rent. Huge unfinished basement offers great storage options. Just 1 block to DC Streetcar & bus line. 3/4 mi. to RFK Stadium metro stop. Pets allowed on a case by case basis. $55 application fee. Security deposit equal to one month's rent.