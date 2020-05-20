All apartments in Washington
Last updated January 26 2020 at 3:37 AM

735 18TH ST NE

735 18th Street Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

735 18th Street Northeast, Washington, DC 20002
Kingman Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
This modern, chic updated 2 bed/1 bath row home in Rosedale by the H St. corridor is awesome! House completely renovated in 2013. Enjoy 3 porches & yard w/ garden space for your inner green thumb. Washer/dryer, dishwasher, central A/C, gas stove. Next to Recreation Center. Whole house security system included w/rent. Huge unfinished basement offers great storage options. Just 1 block to DC Streetcar & bus line. 3/4 mi. to RFK Stadium metro stop. Pets allowed on a case by case basis. $55 application fee. Security deposit equal to one month's rent.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 735 18TH ST NE have any available units?
735 18TH ST NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 735 18TH ST NE have?
Some of 735 18TH ST NE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 735 18TH ST NE currently offering any rent specials?
735 18TH ST NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 735 18TH ST NE pet-friendly?
Yes, 735 18TH ST NE is pet friendly.
Does 735 18TH ST NE offer parking?
Yes, 735 18TH ST NE offers parking.
Does 735 18TH ST NE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 735 18TH ST NE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 735 18TH ST NE have a pool?
No, 735 18TH ST NE does not have a pool.
Does 735 18TH ST NE have accessible units?
No, 735 18TH ST NE does not have accessible units.
Does 735 18TH ST NE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 735 18TH ST NE has units with dishwashers.

