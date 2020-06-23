733 18th Street Northeast

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly stainless steel walk in closets

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Available now! Charming 2BD/1.5BA home in Kingman Park. Hardwood flooring, stainless steal appliances. master bedroom with walk- in closet. Unfinished basement with plenty of storage room. Washer and dryer in unit. Small dogs only, with pet rent. Only 1 mile to Stadium Armory metro station and close proximity to many shops, grocery stores and parks.



Interested applicants will be asked to complete a background check as part of the application, and applicants need to have a credit score of 650 or above and annual income three times that of the annual rent to qualify. Property will be professionally managed by Globe Trotter Properties LLC, an equal opportunity housing firm.