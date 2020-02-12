Rent Calculator
Home
/
Washington, DC
/
728 INGRAHAM STREET NW
Last updated June 20 2019 at 2:12 PM
728 INGRAHAM STREET NW
728 Ingraham Street Northwest
No Longer Available
Location
728 Ingraham Street Northwest, Washington, DC 20011
16th Street Heights - Crestwood - Brightwood Park
Amenities
parking
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Fully renovated townhome! Enjoy open floor plan living with center island kitchen off main living room with fireplace and back back sunroom. Upper floor bedrooms flooding with large windows.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 728 INGRAHAM STREET NW have any available units?
728 INGRAHAM STREET NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Washington, DC
.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Washington Rent Report
.
Is 728 INGRAHAM STREET NW currently offering any rent specials?
728 INGRAHAM STREET NW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 728 INGRAHAM STREET NW pet-friendly?
No, 728 INGRAHAM STREET NW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Washington
.
Does 728 INGRAHAM STREET NW offer parking?
Yes, 728 INGRAHAM STREET NW offers parking.
Does 728 INGRAHAM STREET NW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 728 INGRAHAM STREET NW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 728 INGRAHAM STREET NW have a pool?
No, 728 INGRAHAM STREET NW does not have a pool.
Does 728 INGRAHAM STREET NW have accessible units?
No, 728 INGRAHAM STREET NW does not have accessible units.
Does 728 INGRAHAM STREET NW have units with dishwashers?
No, 728 INGRAHAM STREET NW does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 728 INGRAHAM STREET NW have units with air conditioning?
No, 728 INGRAHAM STREET NW does not have units with air conditioning.
