Last updated January 11 2020 at 1:07 AM

725 CROISSANT PLACE SE

725 Croissant Place Southeast · No Longer Available
Location

725 Croissant Place Southeast, Washington, DC 20019
Fort Dupont

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
For appointments, call Shana at 240-355-2272. This home is FABULOUS! This renovated home features 3 beds, 1 full bath, 2 half baths, attic storage, wood floors, stainless steel appliances in kitchen with beautiful granite, open floor plan on main level and fully finished basement with washer and dryer. The front and back yards are perfect for entertaining too and come with a shed in the backyard for extra storage! You'll love to call this house your home! Make an appointment today! ANY AND ALL APPLICANTS WILL RECEIVE CONSIDERATION!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 725 CROISSANT PLACE SE have any available units?
725 CROISSANT PLACE SE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 725 CROISSANT PLACE SE have?
Some of 725 CROISSANT PLACE SE's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 725 CROISSANT PLACE SE currently offering any rent specials?
725 CROISSANT PLACE SE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 725 CROISSANT PLACE SE pet-friendly?
No, 725 CROISSANT PLACE SE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 725 CROISSANT PLACE SE offer parking?
No, 725 CROISSANT PLACE SE does not offer parking.
Does 725 CROISSANT PLACE SE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 725 CROISSANT PLACE SE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 725 CROISSANT PLACE SE have a pool?
No, 725 CROISSANT PLACE SE does not have a pool.
Does 725 CROISSANT PLACE SE have accessible units?
No, 725 CROISSANT PLACE SE does not have accessible units.
Does 725 CROISSANT PLACE SE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 725 CROISSANT PLACE SE has units with dishwashers.

