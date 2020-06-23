All apartments in Washington
Find more places like 725 BRANDYWINE STREET SE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Washington, DC
/
725 BRANDYWINE STREET SE
Last updated May 3 2020 at 12:22 AM

725 BRANDYWINE STREET SE

725 Brandywine Street Southeast · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Washington
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all

Location

725 Brandywine Street Southeast, Washington, DC 20032
Congress Heights

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
recently renovated
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Remodeled two bedroom, one bath condo awaiting a new tenant! This unit is centrally located and offers an updated kitchen with granite countertops, black appliances, timeless bathroom, private laundry, ample sized bedrooms and more. All electric unit with no water bill. Water is included in the condo fee which is paid by the owner. Application fee is $40 per adult over eighteen. Security deposit is $1400. First month's rent and security deposit due immediately upon application approval.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 725 BRANDYWINE STREET SE have any available units?
725 BRANDYWINE STREET SE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 725 BRANDYWINE STREET SE have?
Some of 725 BRANDYWINE STREET SE's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 725 BRANDYWINE STREET SE currently offering any rent specials?
725 BRANDYWINE STREET SE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 725 BRANDYWINE STREET SE pet-friendly?
No, 725 BRANDYWINE STREET SE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 725 BRANDYWINE STREET SE offer parking?
No, 725 BRANDYWINE STREET SE does not offer parking.
Does 725 BRANDYWINE STREET SE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 725 BRANDYWINE STREET SE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 725 BRANDYWINE STREET SE have a pool?
No, 725 BRANDYWINE STREET SE does not have a pool.
Does 725 BRANDYWINE STREET SE have accessible units?
No, 725 BRANDYWINE STREET SE does not have accessible units.
Does 725 BRANDYWINE STREET SE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 725 BRANDYWINE STREET SE has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
How to Find a Sublet
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Statesman
2020 F St NW
Washington, DC 20052
The Gatsby
1515 O St NW
Washington, DC 20005
The Baystate
1701 Massachusetts Ave
Washington, DC 20036
Brookland Ridge Apartments
400 Taylor St NE
Washington, DC 20017
The York and Potomac Park
510 21st St NW
Washington, DC 20052
New Quin
811 Quincy Street Northwest
Washington, DC 20011
J Linea
2009 8th Street Northwest
Washington, DC 20001
Chalfonte
1601 Argonne Pl NW
Washington, DC 20009

Similar Pages

Washington 1 BedroomsWashington 2 Bedrooms
Washington Apartments with ParkingWashington Pet Friendly Places
Washington Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Arlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MD
Bethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDNorth Bethesda, MDWaldorf, MD
Laurel, MDWheaton, MDHyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Columbia HeightsAdams MorganLogan Circle Shaw
Dupont CircleFoggy Bottom Gwu West EndH Street No Ma
Capitol HillU Street

Apartments Near Colleges

American UniversityCatholic University of America
University of the District of ColumbiaGeorge Washington University
Georgetown University