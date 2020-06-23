725 BRANDYWINE STREET SE

Amenities

Remodeled two bedroom, one bath condo awaiting a new tenant! This unit is centrally located and offers an updated kitchen with granite countertops, black appliances, timeless bathroom, private laundry, ample sized bedrooms and more. All electric unit with no water bill. Water is included in the condo fee which is paid by the owner. Application fee is $40 per adult over eighteen. Security deposit is $1400. First month's rent and security deposit due immediately upon application approval.