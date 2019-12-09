725 12th Ne unit A

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning furnished hardwood floors stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly media room yoga

This well kept Victorian Row home located in the heart of H st. corridor ...featured : Two bed rooms, huge main bedroom, two full bathrooms, hardwood floors,ceramic floors, high ceilings, sky light, exposed brick walls, eat-in kitchen, stainless steel appliances, central heat and air, fully furnished optional, pets are allowed with pet deposit and monthly fee, Metro accessible, Street Car,lots of spunky eateries, hip independent designer shops, playhouse / Atlas theater, boutiques, Wholefoods, Gaint Food, Massage Lux, Union Station, Eastern Market, Union Market, Gallaudet University, downtown DC, Cross Training gyms , Yoga Studio's and much much more!!