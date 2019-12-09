All apartments in Washington
725 12th Ne unit A

725 12th Street Northeast · (202) 519-6871
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

725 12th Street Northeast, Washington, DC 20002
Capitol Hill

Price and availability

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
stainless steel
air conditioning
yoga
media room
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
furnished
hardwood floors
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
media room
yoga
This well kept Victorian Row home located in the heart of H st. corridor ...featured : Two bed rooms, huge main bedroom, two full bathrooms, hardwood floors,ceramic floors, high ceilings, sky light, exposed brick walls, eat-in kitchen, stainless steel appliances, central heat and air, fully furnished optional, pets are allowed with pet deposit and monthly fee, Metro accessible, Street Car,lots of spunky eateries, hip independent designer shops, playhouse / Atlas theater, boutiques, Wholefoods, Gaint Food, Massage Lux, Union Station, Eastern Market, Union Market, Gallaudet University, downtown DC, Cross Training gyms , Yoga Studio's and much much more!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 725 12th Ne unit A have any available units?
725 12th Ne unit A doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 725 12th Ne unit A have?
Some of 725 12th Ne unit A's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 725 12th Ne unit A currently offering any rent specials?
725 12th Ne unit A isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 725 12th Ne unit A pet-friendly?
Yes, 725 12th Ne unit A is pet friendly.
Does 725 12th Ne unit A offer parking?
No, 725 12th Ne unit A does not offer parking.
Does 725 12th Ne unit A have units with washers and dryers?
No, 725 12th Ne unit A does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 725 12th Ne unit A have a pool?
No, 725 12th Ne unit A does not have a pool.
Does 725 12th Ne unit A have accessible units?
No, 725 12th Ne unit A does not have accessible units.
Does 725 12th Ne unit A have units with dishwashers?
No, 725 12th Ne unit A does not have units with dishwashers.
