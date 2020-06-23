All apartments in Washington
Find more places like 724 14th Street Northwest.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Washington, DC
/
724 14th Street Northwest
Last updated February 19 2020 at 9:44 AM

724 14th Street Northwest

724 14th Street Northwest · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Washington
See all
Downtown-Penn Quarter-Chinatown
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

724 14th Street Northwest, Washington, DC 20005
Downtown-Penn Quarter-Chinatown

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
cats allowed
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
furnished
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
pet friendly
business center
conference room
clubhouse
24hr gym
game room
pool table
bike storage
internet access
media room
valet service
Luxurious, spacious, large 525 sq ft fully furnished studio on the 7th floor, with 1 full bathroom, hardwood floors, Floor to Ceiling windows offering a great view of the city. Full sitting area with TV and dining set. Large Closet, beautiful kitchen with Stainless Steel Appliances, Granite counter tops and European-inspired wood cabinetry, Full Washer and Dryer in unit, Track lighting and Stylish bathroom with over sized tile and innovative fixtures with HDTV in unit. Cable and High-speed Internet, all utilities, common housewares and linens provided.

24hr Front Desk with resident lounge features two LCD TVs, Game room with billiards and video game systems, Business Center, Theater, Conference room, Library, Resident Lounge, 24 hour fitness center, 2 Roof top decks, ZipCar sharing and valet dry cleaning on site, Shipping supplies and pick up at the building, Bike storage and Loaner bikes, Sculpture Garden and Free Wifi in lounge area.

Grocery and Pharmacy store one block away from the building. Restaurants on U Street corridor, the Metro, Lincoln Theatre are responsibleents away.
Eco-friendly features: green roof to reduce storm water runoff and absorb heat, designer sunshades on all windows to control solar heat gain, energy saving low-e windows.

Metro Stop: U Street Metro - Green and Yellow Line.

U Street Corridor: The U-Street area holds an abundance of great historical heritage. A vibrant streetscape of shops and cafes, restaurants, nightclubs, galleries, and residences located along a nine-block stretch of U Street. A unique setting among the rhythm and revival of U Street. U Street has long been a center of Washingtons music scene, Lincoln Theatre, Howard Theatre, Bohemian Caverns, and other clubs and historic jazz venues. The 9:30 Club and the Black Cat musical venues are located nearby.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 724 14th Street Northwest have any available units?
724 14th Street Northwest doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 724 14th Street Northwest have?
Some of 724 14th Street Northwest's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 724 14th Street Northwest currently offering any rent specials?
724 14th Street Northwest is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 724 14th Street Northwest pet-friendly?
Yes, 724 14th Street Northwest is pet friendly.
Does 724 14th Street Northwest offer parking?
No, 724 14th Street Northwest does not offer parking.
Does 724 14th Street Northwest have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 724 14th Street Northwest offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 724 14th Street Northwest have a pool?
No, 724 14th Street Northwest does not have a pool.
Does 724 14th Street Northwest have accessible units?
No, 724 14th Street Northwest does not have accessible units.
Does 724 14th Street Northwest have units with dishwashers?
No, 724 14th Street Northwest does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.
Helpful Articles
Should I Live with a Roommate?
Best Cities for Families 2019
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Westbrooke Place
2201 N St NW
Washington, DC 20037
450K
450 K St NW
Washington, DC 20001
Insignia on M
1111 New Jersey Ave SE
Washington, DC 20003
August
2147 O St NW
Washington, DC 20037
The Shay
1921 8th St NW
Washington, DC 20001
Carver
211 Elm Street Northwest
Washington, DC 20001
Dock 79
79 Potomac Ave SE
Washington, DC 20003
Legacy West End
1225 22nd St NW
Washington, DC 20037

Similar Pages

Washington 1 BedroomsWashington 2 Bedrooms
Washington Apartments with ParkingWashington Pet Friendly Places
Washington Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Arlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MD
Bethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDNorth Bethesda, MDWaldorf, MD
Laurel, MDWheaton, MDHyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Columbia HeightsAdams MorganLogan Circle Shaw
Dupont CircleFoggy Bottom Gwu West EndH Street No Ma
Capitol HillU Street

Apartments Near Colleges

American UniversityCatholic University of America
University of the District of ColumbiaGeorge Washington University
Georgetown University