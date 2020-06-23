724 14th Street Northwest

Amenities

Unit Amenities furnished granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed pet friendly business center conference room clubhouse 24hr gym game room pool table bike storage internet access media room valet service

Luxurious, spacious, large 525 sq ft fully furnished studio on the 7th floor, with 1 full bathroom, hardwood floors, Floor to Ceiling windows offering a great view of the city. Full sitting area with TV and dining set. Large Closet, beautiful kitchen with Stainless Steel Appliances, Granite counter tops and European-inspired wood cabinetry, Full Washer and Dryer in unit, Track lighting and Stylish bathroom with over sized tile and innovative fixtures with HDTV in unit. Cable and High-speed Internet, all utilities, common housewares and linens provided.



24hr Front Desk with resident lounge features two LCD TVs, Game room with billiards and video game systems, Business Center, Theater, Conference room, Library, Resident Lounge, 24 hour fitness center, 2 Roof top decks, ZipCar sharing and valet dry cleaning on site, Shipping supplies and pick up at the building, Bike storage and Loaner bikes, Sculpture Garden and Free Wifi in lounge area.



Grocery and Pharmacy store one block away from the building. Restaurants on U Street corridor, the Metro, Lincoln Theatre are responsibleents away.

Eco-friendly features: green roof to reduce storm water runoff and absorb heat, designer sunshades on all windows to control solar heat gain, energy saving low-e windows.



Metro Stop: U Street Metro - Green and Yellow Line.



U Street Corridor: The U-Street area holds an abundance of great historical heritage. A vibrant streetscape of shops and cafes, restaurants, nightclubs, galleries, and residences located along a nine-block stretch of U Street. A unique setting among the rhythm and revival of U Street. U Street has long been a center of Washingtons music scene, Lincoln Theatre, Howard Theatre, Bohemian Caverns, and other clubs and historic jazz venues. The 9:30 Club and the Black Cat musical venues are located nearby.