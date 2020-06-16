7223 Georgia Ave NW Unit A

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet hardwood floors in unit laundry stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Spacious 2 BR/1BA Condo in DC! Step into a cozy living area with wood floors throughout and plenty of natural light. The kitchen has stainless steel appliances, plenty of counter space and custom-tiled backsplash. Enjoy the convenience of an in-unit washer/dryer with ease of access. The carpeted master bedroom offers generous closet space. Full hall bathroom with modern finishes and additional vanity space. There is an additional bedroom as well.



-Minutes from Takoma Park Metro Station



-Minutes from Downtown Silver Spring



-Close to Shops and Fine Dining



Pets considered on a case by case basis with additional deposit.



Application Qualifications: Minimum income of 3 times the monthly rent, no evictions or recent filings, current accounts in good standing, and a clean criminal background check.



Call or text Sean at Bay Management Group for details or to schedule an appointment 240.459.2924 or email sdonohue@baymgmtgroup.com.



https://www.baymgmtgroup.com/property-management-companies-washington-dc/



(RLNE5637963)