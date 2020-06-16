All apartments in Washington
7223 Georgia Ave NW Unit A

7223 Georgia Avenue Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

7223 Georgia Avenue Northwest, Washington, DC 20012
Takoma

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
stainless steel
some paid utils
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Spacious 2 BR/1BA Condo in DC! Step into a cozy living area with wood floors throughout and plenty of natural light. The kitchen has stainless steel appliances, plenty of counter space and custom-tiled backsplash. Enjoy the convenience of an in-unit washer/dryer with ease of access. The carpeted master bedroom offers generous closet space. Full hall bathroom with modern finishes and additional vanity space. There is an additional bedroom as well.

-Minutes from Takoma Park Metro Station

-Minutes from Downtown Silver Spring

-Close to Shops and Fine Dining

Pets considered on a case by case basis with additional deposit.

Application Qualifications: Minimum income of 3 times the monthly rent, no evictions or recent filings, current accounts in good standing, and a clean criminal background check.

Call or text Sean at Bay Management Group for details or to schedule an appointment 240.459.2924 or email sdonohue@baymgmtgroup.com.

https://www.baymgmtgroup.com/property-management-companies-washington-dc/

(RLNE5637963)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7223 Georgia Ave NW Unit A have any available units?
7223 Georgia Ave NW Unit A doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 7223 Georgia Ave NW Unit A have?
Some of 7223 Georgia Ave NW Unit A's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7223 Georgia Ave NW Unit A currently offering any rent specials?
7223 Georgia Ave NW Unit A is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7223 Georgia Ave NW Unit A pet-friendly?
Yes, 7223 Georgia Ave NW Unit A is pet friendly.
Does 7223 Georgia Ave NW Unit A offer parking?
No, 7223 Georgia Ave NW Unit A does not offer parking.
Does 7223 Georgia Ave NW Unit A have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7223 Georgia Ave NW Unit A offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7223 Georgia Ave NW Unit A have a pool?
No, 7223 Georgia Ave NW Unit A does not have a pool.
Does 7223 Georgia Ave NW Unit A have accessible units?
No, 7223 Georgia Ave NW Unit A does not have accessible units.
Does 7223 Georgia Ave NW Unit A have units with dishwashers?
No, 7223 Georgia Ave NW Unit A does not have units with dishwashers.
