720 K STREET NE

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher recently renovated microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities

Apply now by contacting landlord at 720KStreet@gmail.com. Short and long term rentals considered. Newly renovated beautiful 3 bedroom home located in the H Street Corridor. Flowing open floor plan with large kitchen island and separate dining area. Great natural light, gleaming wood floors, luxurious newly renovated bathroom. Private fenced rear with great deck overlooking serene tree covered garden. Large front porch with large enclosed street setback makes this home a peaceful enclave in the center of one of the most dynamic and exciting neighborhoods in the city. Surrounded by shops, dining, entertainment and great attractions, enjoy easy access to public transportations, the Capitol and downtown. Steps to Whole Foods, the Street Car, Union Market, Gallaudet and J.O. Wilson (pre-k & elementary school).