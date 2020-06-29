719 FERN PLACE NW

Amenities

Unit Amenities in unit laundry microwave range recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking internet access

WALK TO TAKOMA PARK METRO STATION/ENTIRE BASEMENT FOR RENT. EXCELLENT CONDITION- WELL MAINTAIN LARGE SIZE 2BEDROOM BASEMENT APARTMENT W/SEPARATE ENTRANCE, KITCHEN AND LAUNDRY. Friendly neighbors, very clean and responsible owner. Easy parking in DC address. Recent renovation. Open space kitchen with dinning room. Separate laundry room w/ private washer and dryer. Bath room w/tub. Beautiful garden. No pets, no smoking in the house. Good credit, stable income OR good rent paid history. Available now. All utilties including Verizon Fio internet and TV (electric, gas, water) for $100. NO MORE THAN THREE PEOPLE.