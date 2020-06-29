All apartments in Washington
Home
/
Washington, DC
/
719 FERN PLACE NW
Last updated September 28 2019 at 3:10 AM

719 FERN PLACE NW

719 Fern Place Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

719 Fern Place Northwest, Washington, DC 20012
Takoma

Amenities

in unit laundry
parking
recently renovated
microwave
internet access
range
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
microwave
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
internet access
WALK TO TAKOMA PARK METRO STATION/ENTIRE BASEMENT FOR RENT. EXCELLENT CONDITION- WELL MAINTAIN LARGE SIZE 2BEDROOM BASEMENT APARTMENT W/SEPARATE ENTRANCE, KITCHEN AND LAUNDRY. Friendly neighbors, very clean and responsible owner. Easy parking in DC address. Recent renovation. Open space kitchen with dinning room. Separate laundry room w/ private washer and dryer. Bath room w/tub. Beautiful garden. No pets, no smoking in the house. Good credit, stable income OR good rent paid history. Available now. All utilties including Verizon Fio internet and TV (electric, gas, water) for $100. NO MORE THAN THREE PEOPLE.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 719 FERN PLACE NW have any available units?
719 FERN PLACE NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 719 FERN PLACE NW have?
Some of 719 FERN PLACE NW's amenities include in unit laundry, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 719 FERN PLACE NW currently offering any rent specials?
719 FERN PLACE NW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 719 FERN PLACE NW pet-friendly?
No, 719 FERN PLACE NW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 719 FERN PLACE NW offer parking?
Yes, 719 FERN PLACE NW offers parking.
Does 719 FERN PLACE NW have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 719 FERN PLACE NW offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 719 FERN PLACE NW have a pool?
No, 719 FERN PLACE NW does not have a pool.
Does 719 FERN PLACE NW have accessible units?
No, 719 FERN PLACE NW does not have accessible units.
Does 719 FERN PLACE NW have units with dishwashers?
No, 719 FERN PLACE NW does not have units with dishwashers.
