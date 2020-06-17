All apartments in Washington
Last updated March 6 2020 at 4:03 PM

718 Tuckerman St NW #B

718 Tuckerman Street Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

718 Tuckerman Street Northwest, Washington, DC 20011
Brightwood - Manor Park

Amenities

Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pet friendly
internet access
New Modern 1 BR Apt! Extra Den! Wi-fi included! - Renters Warehouse proudly presents to you this wonderful new home in Shepherd Park! Apartment is the lower level of a beautiful new townhome. Enter into large living/kitchen space w/all new appliances. Hallway leads back to main bedroom, full bath, washer/dryer, and rear entry/mud area. Bonus Den/office space at front of unit!! Apartment gets lots of natural light. WiFi & Security cams Included!! Pets must be approved by owner. Tenant pays 1/3 household utilities (upper & lower unit). Near major transportation & shopping and half mile to Metro! [Owners qualification guidelines: credit score 600+, combined annual income $55k +. ] $50 non-refundable application fee. Text Brian at 202-431-5256 to schedule showing.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5520341)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 718 Tuckerman St NW #B have any available units?
718 Tuckerman St NW #B doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 718 Tuckerman St NW #B have?
Some of 718 Tuckerman St NW #B's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 718 Tuckerman St NW #B currently offering any rent specials?
718 Tuckerman St NW #B is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 718 Tuckerman St NW #B pet-friendly?
Yes, 718 Tuckerman St NW #B is pet friendly.
Does 718 Tuckerman St NW #B offer parking?
No, 718 Tuckerman St NW #B does not offer parking.
Does 718 Tuckerman St NW #B have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 718 Tuckerman St NW #B offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 718 Tuckerman St NW #B have a pool?
No, 718 Tuckerman St NW #B does not have a pool.
Does 718 Tuckerman St NW #B have accessible units?
No, 718 Tuckerman St NW #B does not have accessible units.
Does 718 Tuckerman St NW #B have units with dishwashers?
No, 718 Tuckerman St NW #B does not have units with dishwashers.
