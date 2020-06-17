718 Tuckerman St NW #B

Amenities

in unit laundry pet friendly recently renovated internet access

Unit Amenities in unit laundry recently renovated Property Amenities pet friendly internet access

New Modern 1 BR Apt! Extra Den! Wi-fi included! - Renters Warehouse proudly presents to you this wonderful new home in Shepherd Park! Apartment is the lower level of a beautiful new townhome. Enter into large living/kitchen space w/all new appliances. Hallway leads back to main bedroom, full bath, washer/dryer, and rear entry/mud area. Bonus Den/office space at front of unit!! Apartment gets lots of natural light. WiFi & Security cams Included!! Pets must be approved by owner. Tenant pays 1/3 household utilities (upper & lower unit). Near major transportation & shopping and half mile to Metro! [Owners qualification guidelines: credit score 600+, combined annual income $55k +. ] $50 non-refundable application fee. Text Brian at 202-431-5256 to schedule showing.



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE5520341)