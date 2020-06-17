All apartments in Washington
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

716 Monroe Street Ne

716 Monroe Street Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

716 Monroe Street Northeast, Washington, DC 20017
Brookland

Amenities

pool
elevator
pool table
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
clubhouse
elevator
pool
pool table
I honestly love this place so much and only moved in in September! I unfortunately need to move back to Texas for business.

The amenities are beyond great and the apartment itself is really nice, and the metro is literally an elevator ride away. Theres a farmers market in the shopping center the building is a part of every weekend; and theres a great bar (always packed and lots of fun) in the building directly across from me. (There are no other one bedroom studios available on the property)

Looking for someone to sublet until September 6th. But I seriously couldnt complain about anything. May be a little pricey; but the metro, amenities, and the overall quality of the place more make it more than worth it. Has a pool, multiple lounge areas, pool table, and two gyms! Please feel free to call/text if you have any questions or would like to tour the property: five one two- two six five- four seven five five.

Everything in Apartment isnt even three months old and would be willing to part ways with it for cheap cheap!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

