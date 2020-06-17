716 Monroe Street Ne

Amenities

I honestly love this place so much and only moved in in September! I unfortunately need to move back to Texas for business.



The amenities are beyond great and the apartment itself is really nice, and the metro is literally an elevator ride away. Theres a farmers market in the shopping center the building is a part of every weekend; and theres a great bar (always packed and lots of fun) in the building directly across from me. (There are no other one bedroom studios available on the property)



Looking for someone to sublet until September 6th. But I seriously couldnt complain about anything. May be a little pricey; but the metro, amenities, and the overall quality of the place more make it more than worth it. Has a pool, multiple lounge areas, pool table, and two gyms! Please feel free to call/text if you have any questions or would like to tour the property: five one two- two six five- four seven five five.



Everything in Apartment isnt even three months old and would be willing to part ways with it for cheap cheap!