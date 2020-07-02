713 10th Street NE Upper

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking hot tub

Fabulous newly renovated 3bds/2.5bas townhouse - Property Id: 255688



This large and newly renovated 3-bedroom, 2.5-bathroom row house is in a great location in Capitol Hill. Restaurants, shopping, parks, schools and entertainment are blocks from the front door. The house is one block from H Street, 8 blocks from Union Station, 6 blocks to Lincoln Park and less than a mile to the National Mall. The top floor features the large master bedroom with bay windows, fireplace and an ensuite bathroom. Two bedrooms (both fitting queen size beds) and an additional bathroom. On the main floor (with great high ceilings!), there is a large living room with fireplace, a dining room, a half bathroom and a kitchen. The house was newly renovated, all kitchen Bosh appliances are practically new, as well as the washer and dryer. The back yard has large patio for outside enjoyment and entertaining guests, a hot tub, parking space with electric door. Minimum one-year lease. Utilities not included.

