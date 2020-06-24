All apartments in Washington
Find more places like 705 M St. SW.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Washington, DC
/
705 M St. SW
Last updated January 9 2020 at 9:45 AM

705 M St. SW

705 M Street Southwest · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Washington
See all
Southwest - Waterfront
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

705 M Street Southwest, Washington, DC 20024
Southwest - Waterfront

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
gym
pool
elevator
24hr concierge
Unit Amenities
furnished
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
24hr concierge
elevator
gym
parking
pool
garage
Rent shown is for an unfurnished unit. Units can be rented as furnished for an additional cost. The lease term for unfurnished rentals is Minimum 1 year. Lease term for furnished rentals are Minimum 1 month.

Vaughan Place offers three distinctive styles of convenient urban lifestyles; The Towers, The Town Homes and The Terraces. These unique homes offer architectural-grade finishes, superior features, first-class services and amenities in a beautifully landscaped setting at the heart of the Embassy District. On-site amenities include, surface and garage parking, large swimming pool, state of the art fitness center and 24/7 concierge services. Our location is prime DC, just steps from Georgetown and Friendship Heights. Within minutes of your secluded community are many cultural and historical landmarks, including the Washington National Cathedral, Kennedy Center, Fort Reno Park, and American University. At Vaughan Place, you can experience the best of both worlds - the convenience of city living with the atmosphere of a village setting.

Gate,PackageReceiving,OnSiteMaintenance,OnSiteManagement,Elevator

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 705 M St. SW have any available units?
705 M St. SW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 705 M St. SW have?
Some of 705 M St. SW's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 705 M St. SW currently offering any rent specials?
705 M St. SW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 705 M St. SW pet-friendly?
No, 705 M St. SW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 705 M St. SW offer parking?
Yes, 705 M St. SW offers parking.
Does 705 M St. SW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 705 M St. SW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 705 M St. SW have a pool?
Yes, 705 M St. SW has a pool.
Does 705 M St. SW have accessible units?
No, 705 M St. SW does not have accessible units.
Does 705 M St. SW have units with dishwashers?
No, 705 M St. SW does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.
Helpful Articles
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Brookland Press
806 Channing Pl NE
Washington, DC 20018
3801 Connecticut Avenue
3801 Connecticut Ave NW
Washington, DC 20008
The Colonel
1250 9th St NW
Washington, DC 20001
Sixteen Hundred
1600 16th St NW
Washington, DC 20009
Eliot on 4th
1001 4th St SW
Washington, DC 20024
The Shelburne
1631 S St NW
Washington, DC 20009
The Arcadia
3614 Connecticut Ave NW
Washington, DC 20008
Idaho Terrace
3040 Idaho Ave NW
Washington, DC 20016

Similar Pages

Washington 1 BedroomsWashington 2 Bedrooms
Washington Apartments with ParkingWashington Pet Friendly Places
Washington Studio ApartmentsAnne Arundel County

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Arlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MD
Bethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDNorth Bethesda, MDWaldorf, MD
Laurel, MDWheaton, MDHyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Columbia HeightsAdams MorganLogan Circle Shaw
Dupont CircleFoggy Bottom Gwu West EndH Street No Ma
Capitol HillU Street

Apartments Near Colleges

American UniversityCatholic University of America
University of the District of ColumbiaGeorge Washington University
Georgetown University