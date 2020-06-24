702 Ingraham St NW

Amenities

Renovated townhouse in North Petworth - Property Id: 86844



The interior has been recently renovated to mix charming details with modern conveniences. This home has 3 bedrooms and 2.5 baths along with a renovated basement. Contemporary kitchen with a marble island, stainless steel appliances, and lots of cabinet space. Sunroom located just to the rear. Hardwood floors throughout, new windows, and custom lighting. Brand new deck, lower patio, small yard, and a driveway with room for one car in the back. Master bedroom with Elfa closets and a second bedroom with access to another sunroom/den area. The basement level has been fully renovated and has its own full bathroom and heated floors. Brand new washer and dryer. Located just three blocks from Georgia Ave, where you can find numerous bus routes, a Walmart Superstore, and plenty of restaurants and bars. Conveniently tucked between Old Town Takoma and Silver Spring but still close to Petworth's booming Upshur Street (Yes! Organic, Timber Pizza, Ruta del Vino) and all the urban amenities.

No Dogs Allowed



