702 Ingraham St NW
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

702 Ingraham St NW

702 Ingraham Street Northwest · No Longer Available
Washington
16th Street Heights - Crestwood - Brightwood Park
Apartments with Parking
1 Bedrooms
Pet Friendly Places
Location

702 Ingraham Street Northwest, Washington, DC 20011
16th Street Heights - Crestwood - Brightwood Park

Amenities

Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Renovated townhouse in North Petworth - Property Id: 86844

The interior has been recently renovated to mix charming details with modern conveniences. This home has 3 bedrooms and 2.5 baths along with a renovated basement. Contemporary kitchen with a marble island, stainless steel appliances, and lots of cabinet space. Sunroom located just to the rear. Hardwood floors throughout, new windows, and custom lighting. Brand new deck, lower patio, small yard, and a driveway with room for one car in the back. Master bedroom with Elfa closets and a second bedroom with access to another sunroom/den area. The basement level has been fully renovated and has its own full bathroom and heated floors. Brand new washer and dryer. Located just three blocks from Georgia Ave, where you can find numerous bus routes, a Walmart Superstore, and plenty of restaurants and bars. Conveniently tucked between Old Town Takoma and Silver Spring but still close to Petworth's booming Upshur Street (Yes! Organic, Timber Pizza, Ruta del Vino) and all the urban amenities.
No Dogs Allowed

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 702 Ingraham St NW have any available units?
702 Ingraham St NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 702 Ingraham St NW have?
Some of 702 Ingraham St NW's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 702 Ingraham St NW currently offering any rent specials?
702 Ingraham St NW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 702 Ingraham St NW pet-friendly?
No, 702 Ingraham St NW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 702 Ingraham St NW offer parking?
No, 702 Ingraham St NW does not offer parking.
Does 702 Ingraham St NW have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 702 Ingraham St NW offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 702 Ingraham St NW have a pool?
No, 702 Ingraham St NW does not have a pool.
Does 702 Ingraham St NW have accessible units?
No, 702 Ingraham St NW does not have accessible units.
Does 702 Ingraham St NW have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 702 Ingraham St NW has units with dishwashers.
