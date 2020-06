Amenities

COMING SOON IN LATE AUGUST @ the NAVY YARD ENVY BUILDING. Construction is almost complete and tours will begin shortly after. Discover the best of Washington. Walk to shops, restaurants, entertainment and the NAVY YARD METRO.....This condo offers modern appliances, hardwood floors, access to the building pool, washer and dryer, gym and more! Move-in date can surely be flexible as the building is currently nearing construction completion.