All apartments in Washington
Find more places like 6805 5th St NW.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Washington, DC
/
6805 5th St NW
Last updated February 20 2020 at 12:52 PM

6805 5th St NW

6805 5th Street Northwest · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Washington
See all
Takoma
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

6805 5th Street Northwest, Washington, DC 20012
Takoma

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
on-site laundry
parking
6805 5th St NW Available 03/01/20 Stunningly Renovated and Expanded 4BR, 3.5BA Home Blocks from the Takoma Metro!! - This is the one!

Welcome to your recently renovated and expanded 4 bedroom, 3.5 bathroom home just steps away from the Takoma Metro and everywhere you want to be.

This incredible home features hardwood floors through out the 1st and 2nd floor, 2 zone HVAC, a truly awesome eat in kitchen with top of the line appliances, quartz countertops, a huge farmhouse sink, the list goes on and on. The first floor also features an expansive living room and dining room, cozy den, a convenient bedroom, and a full bathroom. If you feel like relaxing to enjoy a beverage, you can choose between the covered front porch (complete with ceiling fans), composite back deck, or backyard patio.

Travel upstairs to find 3 nice sized bedrooms, a super convenient bedroom level laundry room, and 2 full bathrooms. The owner's bedroom features not one, but TWO walk in closets, and a magnificent master bathroom. The other 2 bedrooms share a nicely appointed full bathroom as well.

Go down to the lower level, and you'll find a half bathroom, tons of storage space, and and a large recreation room that leads out to the backyard flagstone patio.

There are so many thoughtful touches everywhere in this home, you'll need to see them for yourself.

Email Noah Trager (no phone calls, please) at Noah@StreamlineManagement.com with any questions or to set up a time to see this truly special home.

Lease terms:
Available 3/1/2020
12 month minimum lease
No smoking inside the home
Pets considered case by case

To Apply:
Please visit www.StreamlineManagement.com, click on the "Rentals" tab at the top of the page, click on the "Apply Now" button next to this listing. Each adult applicant must fill out their own application and pay $50.00 application fee.

(RLNE5523384)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6805 5th St NW have any available units?
6805 5th St NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 6805 5th St NW have?
Some of 6805 5th St NW's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6805 5th St NW currently offering any rent specials?
6805 5th St NW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6805 5th St NW pet-friendly?
Yes, 6805 5th St NW is pet friendly.
Does 6805 5th St NW offer parking?
Yes, 6805 5th St NW offers parking.
Does 6805 5th St NW have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6805 5th St NW offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6805 5th St NW have a pool?
No, 6805 5th St NW does not have a pool.
Does 6805 5th St NW have accessible units?
No, 6805 5th St NW does not have accessible units.
Does 6805 5th St NW have units with dishwashers?
No, 6805 5th St NW does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Gables Takoma Park
7035 Blair Rd NW
Washington, DC 20012
The Pentacle
1521 Benning Rd NE
Washington, DC 20002
Park Connecticut
4411 Connecticut Ave NW
Washington, DC 20008
The Baystate
1701 Massachusetts Ave
Washington, DC 20036
14W Apartments
1315 W St NW
Washington, DC 20009
The Shay
1921 8th St NW
Washington, DC 20001
2501 Porter
2501 Porter St NW
Washington, DC 20008
Calvert Woodley
2601 Woodley Pl NW
Washington, DC 20008

Similar Pages

Washington 1 BedroomsWashington 2 Bedrooms
Washington Apartments with ParkingWashington Pet Friendly Places
Washington Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Arlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MD
Bethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDNorth Bethesda, MDWaldorf, MD
Laurel, MDWheaton, MDHyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Columbia HeightsAdams MorganLogan Circle Shaw
Dupont CircleFoggy Bottom Gwu West EndH Street No Ma
Capitol HillU Street

Apartments Near Colleges

American UniversityCatholic University of America
University of the District of ColumbiaGeorge Washington University
Georgetown University