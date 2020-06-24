Amenities

6805 5th St NW Available 03/01/20 Stunningly Renovated and Expanded 4BR, 3.5BA Home Blocks from the Takoma Metro!! - This is the one!



Welcome to your recently renovated and expanded 4 bedroom, 3.5 bathroom home just steps away from the Takoma Metro and everywhere you want to be.



This incredible home features hardwood floors through out the 1st and 2nd floor, 2 zone HVAC, a truly awesome eat in kitchen with top of the line appliances, quartz countertops, a huge farmhouse sink, the list goes on and on. The first floor also features an expansive living room and dining room, cozy den, a convenient bedroom, and a full bathroom. If you feel like relaxing to enjoy a beverage, you can choose between the covered front porch (complete with ceiling fans), composite back deck, or backyard patio.



Travel upstairs to find 3 nice sized bedrooms, a super convenient bedroom level laundry room, and 2 full bathrooms. The owner's bedroom features not one, but TWO walk in closets, and a magnificent master bathroom. The other 2 bedrooms share a nicely appointed full bathroom as well.



Go down to the lower level, and you'll find a half bathroom, tons of storage space, and and a large recreation room that leads out to the backyard flagstone patio.



There are so many thoughtful touches everywhere in this home, you'll need to see them for yourself.



Email Noah Trager (no phone calls, please) at Noah@StreamlineManagement.com with any questions or to set up a time to see this truly special home.



Lease terms:

Available 3/1/2020

12 month minimum lease

No smoking inside the home

Pets considered case by case



To Apply:

Please visit www.StreamlineManagement.com, click on the "Rentals" tab at the top of the page, click on the "Apply Now" button next to this listing. Each adult applicant must fill out their own application and pay $50.00 application fee.



