659 Maryland Avenue North

in unit laundry air conditioning internet access furnished range

Furnished 1 Bedroom (Full) home with a full bed. 1 to 18 month agreements available!



The home includes ac, laundry in the unit, heating, a private bathroom high speed internet, bed linens, and towels.



This bright full size bedroom has a large desk, ample closet space and dual nightstands with wall-mounted reading lamps above. Velvet cream blackout curtains give an added layer of texture as well as privacy.



The June Homes mission is to make renting an apartment as easy and stress-free as possible, with no broker fees or hidden fees, flexible terms and all homes equipped with furnishings, utilities, fast Wi-Fi and cable, bathroom and cleaning essentials, and 24-hour support. Book a virtual tour today and chat with a June team member to help find the right space for you.



