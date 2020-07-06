All apartments in Washington
659 Maryland Avenue North
Last updated June 12 2020 at 8:50 AM

659 Maryland Avenue North

659 Maryland Avenue Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

659 Maryland Avenue Northeast, Washington, DC 20002
Capitol Hill

Amenities

in unit laundry
air conditioning
internet access
furnished
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
furnished
in unit laundry
range
Property Amenities
internet access
Take a personal 3D virtual tour of this property from the comfort of your couch with our team today: https://geocv.com/0-SVanbjMZmxvhYKfQ1Ghw

Furnished 1 Bedroom (Full) home with a full bed. 1 to 18 month agreements available!

The home includes ac, laundry in the unit, heating, a private bathroom high speed internet, bed linens, and towels.

This bright full size bedroom has a large desk, ample closet space and dual nightstands with wall-mounted reading lamps above. Velvet cream blackout curtains give an added layer of texture as well as privacy.

The June Homes mission is to make renting an apartment as easy and stress-free as possible, with no broker fees or hidden fees, flexible terms and all homes equipped with furnishings, utilities, fast Wi-Fi and cable, bathroom and cleaning essentials, and 24-hour support. Book a virtual tour today and chat with a June team member to help find the right space for you.

The prices of our homes are calculated dynamically and can evolve.
The price shown on the listing is the Best Available Rate.
These prices were generated on June 10, 2020.

See below for additional prices and date range options:

#184: Capitol Hill 1 Bedroom (Full)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 659 Maryland Avenue North have any available units?
659 Maryland Avenue North doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 659 Maryland Avenue North have?
Some of 659 Maryland Avenue North's amenities include in unit laundry, air conditioning, and internet access. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 659 Maryland Avenue North currently offering any rent specials?
659 Maryland Avenue North is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 659 Maryland Avenue North pet-friendly?
No, 659 Maryland Avenue North is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 659 Maryland Avenue North offer parking?
No, 659 Maryland Avenue North does not offer parking.
Does 659 Maryland Avenue North have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 659 Maryland Avenue North offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 659 Maryland Avenue North have a pool?
No, 659 Maryland Avenue North does not have a pool.
Does 659 Maryland Avenue North have accessible units?
No, 659 Maryland Avenue North does not have accessible units.
Does 659 Maryland Avenue North have units with dishwashers?
No, 659 Maryland Avenue North does not have units with dishwashers.

