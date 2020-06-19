All apartments in Washington
Find more places like 643 Farragut PL NE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Washington, DC
/
643 Farragut PL NE
Last updated May 11 2019 at 9:13 PM

643 Farragut PL NE

643 Farragut Place Northeast · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Washington
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all

Location

643 Farragut Place Northeast, Washington, DC 20017
Michigan Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
pet friendly
all utils included
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
***APPLY BY MAY 10TH AND GET $1000 OFF FIRST MONTH'S RENT****
********DON'T WAIT*********

This lovely home has been completely updated throughout. Tons of natural light make the wood floors gleam. The addition on the back of the home adds tons of usable space for dinning and office/den. The bathrooms were professionally remodeled. The kitchen features all stainless steel appliances, and granite countertops. The top floor has 2 beds, 1 bath and a large office with exposed brick on the back of the unit. The basement is 100% finished, with a full bathroom and access to laundry.
Parking for 2 cars off street.

This unit is with-in walking distance to Fort Totten Metro station, also close by Fort Totten Park and Providence hospital, as well as providing easy access to North Capitol St NW, this unit only gets better!!
A security deposit equal to one month's rent is due upon signing a lease.

Utilities: All utilities paid by tenant
Pets: Case by Case
Parking: Off Street
Washer and Dryer: In Unit
No Smoking

Schedule a Showing Today!
Call: 202-618-4210
Email: Support@RPMDCMetro.com
Online: www.RPMDCMetro.com

Application Requirements for any one 18 and older:

- $50 Application Fee per applicant
- Submit 2 forms of ID (1 must be a photo ID)
- Submit 2 most recent paystubs or proof of income
- Completed Applications
- Security Deposit due w/in 48hrs of approval (in CERTIFIED FUNDS)

Before the application fee is accepted, the applicant is hereby advised that the eligibility criteria used in deciding whether to rent a rental unit to the applicant are based on the following:
-Review Credit Score Credit must be 650+
-Review of Pending Criminal Accusations or Criminal Conviction History for the past 7 years. (Only offenses listed in the Fair Housing Record Screening for Housing Act 2016)
-Additionally the applicant may provide evidence demonstrating any inaccuracies within the applicants criminal record.
-Rental History for past 5 years
-Verification of income and/or employment
-Rent must not exceed 2.5x total income
-Debt to income ratio (including rent) not to exceed 60%

Use this link for your Pet Application https://www.petscreening.com/referral/18JWxa5L7dde

INFORMATION IS DEEMED RELIABLE, BUT IS NOT GUARANTEED, AND SUBJECT TO CHANGE WITHOUT NOTICE.

Amenities: Stainless Steel Appliances, Central A/C, Pets Allowed, Assigned Parking, Finished Basement, Updated Bathroom, Cable-ready, Granite Countertops, Disposal, Garbage Disposal, Hardwood Floors, Washer/Dryer In Unit, Updated Kitchen, Natural Light, Over Hood Microwave, New paint

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 643 Farragut PL NE have any available units?
643 Farragut PL NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 643 Farragut PL NE have?
Some of 643 Farragut PL NE's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 643 Farragut PL NE currently offering any rent specials?
643 Farragut PL NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 643 Farragut PL NE pet-friendly?
Yes, 643 Farragut PL NE is pet friendly.
Does 643 Farragut PL NE offer parking?
Yes, 643 Farragut PL NE offers parking.
Does 643 Farragut PL NE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 643 Farragut PL NE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 643 Farragut PL NE have a pool?
No, 643 Farragut PL NE does not have a pool.
Does 643 Farragut PL NE have accessible units?
No, 643 Farragut PL NE does not have accessible units.
Does 643 Farragut PL NE have units with dishwashers?
No, 643 Farragut PL NE does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Calvert House Apartments
2401 Calvert St NW
Washington, DC 20008
The Belgard
33 N St NE
Washington, DC 20002
Capitol View on 14th
2420 14th Street Nw
Washington, DC 20009
The Metropolitan
200 Rhode Island Ave NE
Washington, DC 20002
Third & Rhode
230 Rhode Island Ave NE
Washington, DC 20002
New Quin
811 Quincy Street Northwest
Washington, DC 20011
The Harper
1919 14th St NW
Washington, DC 20009
880 P at City Market at O
880 P St NW
Washington, DC 20001

Similar Pages

Washington 1 BedroomsWashington 2 Bedrooms
Washington Apartments with ParkingWashington Pet Friendly Places
Washington Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Arlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MD
Bethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDNorth Bethesda, MDWaldorf, MD
Laurel, MDWheaton, MDHyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Columbia HeightsAdams MorganLogan Circle Shaw
Dupont CircleFoggy Bottom Gwu West EndH Street No Ma
Capitol HillU Street

Apartments Near Colleges

American UniversityCatholic University of America
University of the District of ColumbiaGeorge Washington University
Georgetown University