637 Oneida St NE.
637 Oneida St NE
637 Oneida St NE

637 Oneida Street Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

637 Oneida Street Northeast, Washington, DC 20011
Fort Totten - Riggs Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
coffee bar
parking
internet access
This light-filled 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom house in a friendly, residential neighborhood (Lamont Riggs, near Ft Totten) has been completely renovated, including the kitchen, all three bathrooms, and basement, as well as brand new appliances, HVAC system, and water heater.

The FEATURE of this home is the main level and kitchen. The kitchen features stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, and is open to the main level for lots of light and an open feel.

There are three bedrooms and a full bath upstairs. The kitchen, living area, and a half bath are on the main floor. The basement is fully finished, with a full bathroom and a separate entrance. Nest, internet-connected thermostats and smoke detectors. Modest back and side yards give you outdoor space with limited upkeep.

360 Photo Tour: https://view.ricohtours.com/e0d3b178-29fa-45df-8187-4b62136aa044/

Conveniently located to both the District and Maryland, this house is located across the street from a grocery store, less than half a mile to a Wal Mart, coffee shop, and other stores, and less than a mile to the Ft. Totten metro station (red/green/yellow lines). Unrestricted street parking easily available.

Utilities: All utilities paid by tenant
Pets: Case by Case
Parking: Off Street
Washer and Dryer: In Unit
No Smoking

Schedule a Showing Online Today! www.RPMDCMetro.com
Call: 202-269-0303
Email: Support@RPMDCMETRO.com

Application Requirements for anyone 18 and older:

- $50 Application Fee per applicant - Always Non-Refundable
- Submit 2 forms of ID (1 must be a photo ID)
- Submit 2 most recent paystubs or proof of income
- Completed Applications
- Security Deposit equal to one month's rent due w/in 48hrs of approval (in CERTIFIED FUNDS)
-Admin Fee $150 with second month's rent
-$250 non-refundable pet fee

Before the application fee is accepted, the applicant is hereby advised that the eligibility criteria used in deciding whether to rent a rental unit to the applicant are based on the following:
-Review Credit Score Credit must be 650+
-Review of Pending Criminal Accusations or Criminal Conviction History for the past 7 years. (Only offenses listed in the Fair Housing Record Screening for Housing Act 2016)
-Additionally, the applicant may provide evidence demonstrating any inaccuracies within the applicant's criminal record.
-Rental History for the past 5 years
-Verification of income and/or employment
-Total Monthly Income must be at least 2.5x the monthly rental price.
-Debt to Income Ratio (including rent) not to exceed 60% of Total Monthly Income.
-For voucher holders, check with your case manager that a voucher in the area covers the monthly rent and that you meet all other requirements apart from the income which is covered by the voucher.

Use this link for your Pet Application https://www.petscreening.com/referral/18JWxa5L7dde

INFORMATION IS DEEMED RELIABLE BUT IS NOT GUARANTEED, AND SUBJECT TO CHANGE WITHOUT NOTICE.

Amenities: Central A/C, Pets Allowed, Parking Available, Finished Basement, Updated Bathroom, Cable-ready, Granite Countertops, Dishwasher, Garbage Disposal, Hardwood Floors, Gas Stove, Gas Heat, Washer/Dryer In Unit, Updated Kitchen, Natural Light, Microwave, Over Hood Microwave

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 637 Oneida St NE have any available units?
637 Oneida St NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 637 Oneida St NE have?
Some of 637 Oneida St NE's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 637 Oneida St NE currently offering any rent specials?
637 Oneida St NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 637 Oneida St NE pet-friendly?
Yes, 637 Oneida St NE is pet friendly.
Does 637 Oneida St NE offer parking?
Yes, 637 Oneida St NE offers parking.
Does 637 Oneida St NE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 637 Oneida St NE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 637 Oneida St NE have a pool?
No, 637 Oneida St NE does not have a pool.
Does 637 Oneida St NE have accessible units?
No, 637 Oneida St NE does not have accessible units.
Does 637 Oneida St NE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 637 Oneida St NE has units with dishwashers.

