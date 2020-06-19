637 8TH STREET NE

Amenities

in unit laundry recently renovated bike storage

Unit Amenities in unit laundry recently renovated Property Amenities bike storage

What a location!! Just a few blocks to Union Station with shops, restaurants and metro. One block to the H Street Corridor and all its amenities. And the historic Eastern Market is not far either. Senate office buildings are close too. This delightful, updated one bedroom with full bath has a large eat -in kitchen, a spacious living/dining room, and a light filled bedroom with bay window. Extra closet in Living/dining area on left side--not pictured hidden under stairs New paint and, of course, move in ready. Outdoor garden space and bicycle storage area. Washer dryer in unit. No Smoking. No pets.