All apartments in Washington
Find more places like 637 8TH STREET NE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Washington, DC
/
637 8TH STREET NE
Last updated June 19 2020 at 3:37 PM

637 8TH STREET NE

637 8th Street Northeast · (202) 544-2660
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Washington
See all
Capitol Hill
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

637 8th Street Northeast, Washington, DC 20002
Capitol Hill

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. now

$1,850

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 2263 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
recently renovated
bike storage
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
bike storage
What a location!! Just a few blocks to Union Station with shops, restaurants and metro. One block to the H Street Corridor and all its amenities. And the historic Eastern Market is not far either. Senate office buildings are close too. This delightful, updated one bedroom with full bath has a large eat -in kitchen, a spacious living/dining room, and a light filled bedroom with bay window. Extra closet in Living/dining area on left side--not pictured hidden under stairs New paint and, of course, move in ready. Outdoor garden space and bicycle storage area. Washer dryer in unit. No Smoking. No pets.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 637 8TH STREET NE have any available units?
637 8TH STREET NE has a unit available for $1,850 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
Is 637 8TH STREET NE currently offering any rent specials?
637 8TH STREET NE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 637 8TH STREET NE pet-friendly?
No, 637 8TH STREET NE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 637 8TH STREET NE offer parking?
No, 637 8TH STREET NE does not offer parking.
Does 637 8TH STREET NE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 637 8TH STREET NE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 637 8TH STREET NE have a pool?
No, 637 8TH STREET NE does not have a pool.
Does 637 8TH STREET NE have accessible units?
No, 637 8TH STREET NE does not have accessible units.
Does 637 8TH STREET NE have units with dishwashers?
No, 637 8TH STREET NE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 637 8TH STREET NE have units with air conditioning?
No, 637 8TH STREET NE does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 637 8TH STREET NE?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Hudson and DeSoto
1425 P St NW
Washington, DC 20005
Capitol View on 14th
2420 14th Street Nw
Washington, DC 20009
M Street Towers
1112 M St NW
Washington, DC 20005
Sutton Plaza Apartments
1230 13th St NW
Washington, DC 20005
The Citadel
1631 Kalorama Rd NW
Washington, DC 20009
Kew Gardens
2700 Q St NW
Washington, DC 20007
Longfellow
5521 Colorado Ave NW
Washington, DC 20011
Avec on H Street
901 H Street Northeast
Washington, DC 20002

Similar Pages

Washington 1 BedroomsWashington 2 Bedrooms
Washington Apartments with ParkingWashington Pet Friendly Places
Washington Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Arlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MD
Bethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDNorth Bethesda, MDWaldorf, MD
Laurel, MDWheaton, MDHyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Columbia HeightsAdams MorganLogan Circle Shaw
Dupont CircleFoggy Bottom Gwu West EndH Street No Ma
Capitol HillU Street

Apartments Near Colleges

American UniversityCatholic University of America
University of the District of ColumbiaGeorge Washington University
Georgetown University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity