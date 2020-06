Amenities

hardwood floors garage recently renovated fireplace

Classic center hall colonial avail longterm (1+ years); new kitchen has been installed (photos to be updated soon!) and wood floors on main being refinished. CAC; fenced yard; former garage converted to storage; wood floors; light-filled sunroom off LR; partially finished basement; loads of extra space on attic level and basement level. Freshly painted, clean, bright, ready to go!