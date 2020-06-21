All apartments in Washington
Last updated June 9 2020 at 8:26 PM

631 D STREET NW

631 D Street Northwest · (202) 491-1275
Location

631 D Street Northwest, Washington, DC 20004
Downtown-Penn Quarter-Chinatown

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit 129 · Avail. now

$2,550

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 930 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
gym
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
business center
conference room
24hr concierge
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
media room
Unique & Spacious 930 sq ft condo in the sought-after Lafayette at Penn Quarter! CAN BE RENTED FURNISHED OR UNFURNISHED. Flexible Floor plan w/ bonus room (not a legal bedroom) could be office or den. Warm & inviting w/ 10 ft ceilings, maple floors, built-in cabinetry, custom Murphy Bed & oversize windows. (Unit not on 1st floor). New solid wood doors in hallway and bathroom; New LED lighting in kitchen, living room & bonus room; Washer/Dryer in Unit; New Dishwasher. The Lafayette is perfectly located steps to the Archives - Navy Memorial and Gallery Place metro stops and only 3 Metro stops to Amazon HQ2! Just outside your front door is world class entertainment at Capital One Arena, fabulous dining, the National Mall and all Washington D.C. has to offer. The Lafayette at Penn Quarter has outstanding building amenities including 24/7 concierge, state of the art fitness center, party room, media room, business center & conference room. Enjoy captivating city views from the rooftop deck, amazing swimming pool & outdoor grilling & dining area. On-site rental parking available. Pets allowed on case by case basis.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 631 D STREET NW have any available units?
631 D STREET NW has a unit available for $2,550 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 631 D STREET NW have?
Some of 631 D STREET NW's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 631 D STREET NW currently offering any rent specials?
631 D STREET NW isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 631 D STREET NW pet-friendly?
Yes, 631 D STREET NW is pet friendly.
Does 631 D STREET NW offer parking?
Yes, 631 D STREET NW does offer parking.
Does 631 D STREET NW have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 631 D STREET NW offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 631 D STREET NW have a pool?
Yes, 631 D STREET NW has a pool.
Does 631 D STREET NW have accessible units?
No, 631 D STREET NW does not have accessible units.
Does 631 D STREET NW have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 631 D STREET NW has units with dishwashers.
