631 D STREET NW

Unique & Spacious 930 sq ft condo in the sought-after Lafayette at Penn Quarter! CAN BE RENTED FURNISHED OR UNFURNISHED. Flexible Floor plan w/ bonus room (not a legal bedroom) could be office or den. Warm & inviting w/ 10 ft ceilings, maple floors, built-in cabinetry, custom Murphy Bed & oversize windows. (Unit not on 1st floor). New solid wood doors in hallway and bathroom; New LED lighting in kitchen, living room & bonus room; Washer/Dryer in Unit; New Dishwasher. The Lafayette is perfectly located steps to the Archives - Navy Memorial and Gallery Place metro stops and only 3 Metro stops to Amazon HQ2! Just outside your front door is world class entertainment at Capital One Arena, fabulous dining, the National Mall and all Washington D.C. has to offer. The Lafayette at Penn Quarter has outstanding building amenities including 24/7 concierge, state of the art fitness center, party room, media room, business center & conference room. Enjoy captivating city views from the rooftop deck, amazing swimming pool & outdoor grilling & dining area. On-site rental parking available. Pets allowed on case by case basis.