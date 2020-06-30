All apartments in Washington
Last updated February 19 2020 at 9:45 AM

630 I Street NW

630 I Street Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

630 I Street Northwest, Washington, DC 20001
Downtown-Penn Quarter-Chinatown

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
all utils included
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
concierge
24hr gym
parking
garage
internet access
media room
valet service
Community Amenities

Beautiful rooftop deck featuring lounge area, outdoor dining furniture and complimentary Wi-Fi
24-hour fitness center boasts state-of-the-art cardio theater equipment and resistance machines
Pet-friendly apartments. Cats welcome. Two-pet max, per apartment.
Onsite management team
Dry-cleaning valet service available Monday through Friday for your convenience

Rooftop terrace with lounge seating and patio tables
Laundry center with card-activated machines
Controlled-access entry
24-Hour Resident Concierge
Garage Parking Available

Apartment Amenities

Spacious studios and one-bedroom apartment layouts available
Updated kitchens with white cabinetry and ceramic tile backsplash in select homes
Beautiful bathrooms designed with ceramic tile, separate vanities and built-in medicine cabinet in select homes
Expansive windows boast great views

All utilities included!
GE appliance package features built-in microwave, dishwasher, gas range and full-size refrigerator
Large walk-in and linen closets in select homes
Beautiful parquet flooring

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 630 I Street NW have any available units?
630 I Street NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 630 I Street NW have?
Some of 630 I Street NW's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 630 I Street NW currently offering any rent specials?
630 I Street NW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 630 I Street NW pet-friendly?
Yes, 630 I Street NW is pet friendly.
Does 630 I Street NW offer parking?
Yes, 630 I Street NW offers parking.
Does 630 I Street NW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 630 I Street NW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 630 I Street NW have a pool?
No, 630 I Street NW does not have a pool.
Does 630 I Street NW have accessible units?
No, 630 I Street NW does not have accessible units.
Does 630 I Street NW have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 630 I Street NW has units with dishwashers.

