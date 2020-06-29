6224 Banks Place, NE

Amenities
This classy two level 2BR/1Bath unit has just been completely renovated with contemporary finishes. Every inch of this stylish apartment has usable space and ample closets/storage. Front entry and backyard egress into enclosed shared back area.
Live just steps from the H St Trolley/H St Restaurants, nightlife and shops! Simply hop on the trolley for H St Bars/Restaurants, Union Station, Whole Foods etc or walk 1 block to Safeway or Whole Foods.
APARTMENT AMENITIES:
• Ceramic Tile throughout apartment
• Recessed lighting
• Central air/heat
• Galley kitchen
• Granite counters and mosaic tile in bath and kitchen
• Ample closet space
WHAT'S CLOSE BY:
• 2 blocks to Zipcar and Bike Share
• Walk to vibrant H St. Corridor Bars/Restaurants (4 blocks away), RFK Stadium (5 blocks)
• Aldi, Safeway, CVS 1-2 block away
• Whole Foods and Union Station in close proximity
• Active Neighborhood Association to enhance the quality of life of residents in the community
• Lots of development in the area, get in now while rents are still affordable!
TERMS:
• Lease Term - 12 months minimum
• Rent $1350 + electric
• Application Required - credit/background check, landlord references, income requirement
• $35 Application fee-non refundable per person
• Rental Insurance
• Plenty of street parking
• Subscription Fee - $1,500
• Membership Fee - $250/annual
Qualifications:
• Income - Minimum $40,500
Max income
1 Person - $46,380
2 Person - $52,980
3 person - $59,580
4 person - $66,180
• Two years of positive rental history
• Two years of employment history
• No evictions or court filings
Transportation options:
Bike Share and ZipCar Station close by.
Bus X8 - corner of NE Maryland Ave and 18th St NE
Services To: Hechinger Mall, Stanton Park, Union Station
Bus X9 - Benning Road/H Street Express Route
Services To: Gallery Place/Chinatown station, Metro Center
Bus X2 - Benning Road-H Street Line
Services To: Government Printing Office,Gallery Pl-Chinatown station, McPherson Sq station, White House, Lafayette Square
Conveniently located near highways 295, 395, New York Ave, Florida Ave, Route 50.
New development coming in the area:
http://dc.urbanturf.com/articles/blog/east_of_h_st_rundown/11888#comments
Professionally Management By:
Carson Properties
PO Box 5142
Upper Marlboro, Maryland 20775
(301) 430 0267
www.cpmetro.com