All apartments in Washington
Find more places like 6224 Banks Place, NE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Washington, DC
/
6224 Banks Place, NE
Last updated March 31 2020 at 3:25 AM

6224 Banks Place, NE

6224 Banks Place Northeast · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Washington
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all

Location

6224 Banks Place Northeast, Washington, DC 20019
Marshall Heights - Lincoln Heights

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
This classy two level 2BR/1Bath unit has just been completely renovated with contemporary finishes. Every inch of this stylish apartment has usable space and ample closets/storage. Front entry and backyard egress into enclosed shared back area.

Live just steps from the H St Trolley/H St Restaurants, nightlife and shops! Simply hop on the trolley for H St Bars/Restaurants, Union Station, Whole Foods etc or walk 1 block to Safeway or Whole Foods.

APARTMENT AMENITIES:
• Ceramic Tile throughout apartment
• Recessed lighting
• Central air/heat
• Galley kitchen
• Granite counters and mosaic tile in bath and kitchen
• Ample closet space

WHAT'S CLOSE BY:
• 2 blocks to Zipcar and Bike Share
• Walk to vibrant H St. Corridor Bars/Restaurants (4 blocks away), RFK Stadium (5 blocks)
• Aldi, Safeway, CVS 1-2 block away
• Whole Foods and Union Station in close proximity
• Active Neighborhood Association to enhance the quality of life of residents in the community
• Lots of development in the area, get in now while rents are still affordable!

TERMS:
• Lease Term - 12 months minimum
• Rent $1350 + electric
• Application Required - credit/background check, landlord references, income requirement
• $35 Application fee-non refundable per person
• Rental Insurance
• Plenty of street parking
• Subscription Fee - $1,500
• Membership Fee - $250/annual

Qualifications:
• Income - Minimum $40,500
Max income
1 Person - $46,380
2 Person - $52,980
3 person - $59,580
4 person - $66,180
• Two years of positive rental history
• Two years of employment history
• No evictions or court filings

Transportation options:
Bike Share and ZipCar Station close by.
Bus X8 - corner of NE Maryland Ave and 18th St NE
Services To: Hechinger Mall, Stanton Park, Union Station
Bus X9 - Benning Road/H Street Express Route
Services To: Gallery Place/Chinatown station, Metro Center
Bus X2 - Benning Road-H Street Line
Services To: Government Printing Office,Gallery Pl-Chinatown station, McPherson Sq station, White House, Lafayette Square

Conveniently located near highways 295, 395, New York Ave, Florida Ave, Route 50.

New development coming in the area:
http://dc.urbanturf.com/articles/blog/east_of_h_st_rundown/11888#comments

Professionally Management By:
Carson Properties
PO Box 5142
Upper Marlboro, Maryland 20775
(301) 430 0267
www.cpmetro.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6224 Banks Place, NE have any available units?
6224 Banks Place, NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 6224 Banks Place, NE have?
Some of 6224 Banks Place, NE's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6224 Banks Place, NE currently offering any rent specials?
6224 Banks Place, NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6224 Banks Place, NE pet-friendly?
No, 6224 Banks Place, NE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 6224 Banks Place, NE offer parking?
Yes, 6224 Banks Place, NE offers parking.
Does 6224 Banks Place, NE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6224 Banks Place, NE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6224 Banks Place, NE have a pool?
No, 6224 Banks Place, NE does not have a pool.
Does 6224 Banks Place, NE have accessible units?
No, 6224 Banks Place, NE does not have accessible units.
Does 6224 Banks Place, NE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6224 Banks Place, NE has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Norwood
1868 Columbia Rd NW
Washington, DC 20009
Park Terrace
1660 Lanier Pl NW
Washington, DC 20009
700 Constitution
700 Constitution Ave NE
Washington, DC 20002
The Aria on L
300 L St NE
Washington, DC 20002
Camden South Capitol
1345 S Capitol St SW
Washington, DC 20003
The Parkwest
2929 Connecticut Ave NW
Washington, DC 20008
2501 Porter
2501 Porter St NW
Washington, DC 20008
Allegro
3460 14th St NW
Washington, DC 20010

Similar Pages

Washington 1 BedroomsWashington 2 Bedrooms
Washington Apartments with ParkingWashington Pet Friendly Places
Washington Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Arlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MD
Bethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDNorth Bethesda, MDWaldorf, MD
Laurel, MDWheaton, MDHyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Columbia HeightsAdams MorganLogan Circle Shaw
Dupont CircleFoggy Bottom Gwu West EndH Street No Ma
Capitol HillU Street

Apartments Near Colleges

American UniversityCatholic University of America
University of the District of ColumbiaGeorge Washington University
Georgetown University