6224 Banks Place, NE

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors recently renovated Property Amenities parking

This classy two level 2BR/1Bath unit has just been completely renovated with contemporary finishes. Every inch of this stylish apartment has usable space and ample closets/storage. Front entry and backyard egress into enclosed shared back area.



Live just steps from the H St Trolley/H St Restaurants, nightlife and shops! Simply hop on the trolley for H St Bars/Restaurants, Union Station, Whole Foods etc or walk 1 block to Safeway or Whole Foods.



APARTMENT AMENITIES:

• Ceramic Tile throughout apartment

• Recessed lighting

• Central air/heat

• Galley kitchen

• Granite counters and mosaic tile in bath and kitchen

• Ample closet space



WHAT'S CLOSE BY:

• 2 blocks to Zipcar and Bike Share

• Walk to vibrant H St. Corridor Bars/Restaurants (4 blocks away), RFK Stadium (5 blocks)

• Aldi, Safeway, CVS 1-2 block away

• Whole Foods and Union Station in close proximity

• Active Neighborhood Association to enhance the quality of life of residents in the community

• Lots of development in the area, get in now while rents are still affordable!



TERMS:

• Lease Term - 12 months minimum

• Rent $1350 + electric

• Application Required - credit/background check, landlord references, income requirement

• $35 Application fee-non refundable per person

• Rental Insurance

• Plenty of street parking

• Subscription Fee - $1,500

• Membership Fee - $250/annual



Qualifications:

• Income - Minimum $40,500

Max income

1 Person - $46,380

2 Person - $52,980

3 person - $59,580

4 person - $66,180

• Two years of positive rental history

• Two years of employment history

• No evictions or court filings



Transportation options:

Bike Share and ZipCar Station close by.

Bus X8 - corner of NE Maryland Ave and 18th St NE

Services To: Hechinger Mall, Stanton Park, Union Station

Bus X9 - Benning Road/H Street Express Route

Services To: Gallery Place/Chinatown station, Metro Center

Bus X2 - Benning Road-H Street Line

Services To: Government Printing Office,Gallery Pl-Chinatown station, McPherson Sq station, White House, Lafayette Square



Conveniently located near highways 295, 395, New York Ave, Florida Ave, Route 50.



New development coming in the area:

http://dc.urbanturf.com/articles/blog/east_of_h_st_rundown/11888#comments



Professionally Management By:

Carson Properties

PO Box 5142

Upper Marlboro, Maryland 20775

(301) 430 0267

www.cpmetro.com