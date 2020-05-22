All apartments in Washington
619 Parkside Pl NE
Last updated June 9 2020 at 9:53 AM

619 Parkside Pl NE

619 Parkside Place Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

619 Parkside Place Northeast, Washington, DC 20019
River Terrace - Lily Ponds - Mayfair

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Beautiful townhome in DC! - Renters warehouse presents to you this gorgeous 3 story townhome in a brand new Washington DC development! The property has 3 bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms. This property has a beautiful kitchen with stainless steel appliances an island and granite countertops. Throughout the home there is hardwood flooring and carpet flooring. The property also features a patio and a very spacious garage. You also are very close to Safeway,Costco, and an aquatic center. The entire property is renovated and new& pets are allowed $50 application fee$99 move in fee$10/mo utilities and maintenance fee
To schedule a self showing please visit tenantturner.com For assistance please contact Michael at 2027407796.

(RLNE5698774)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 619 Parkside Pl NE have any available units?
619 Parkside Pl NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 619 Parkside Pl NE have?
Some of 619 Parkside Pl NE's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 619 Parkside Pl NE currently offering any rent specials?
619 Parkside Pl NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 619 Parkside Pl NE pet-friendly?
Yes, 619 Parkside Pl NE is pet friendly.
Does 619 Parkside Pl NE offer parking?
Yes, 619 Parkside Pl NE offers parking.
Does 619 Parkside Pl NE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 619 Parkside Pl NE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 619 Parkside Pl NE have a pool?
No, 619 Parkside Pl NE does not have a pool.
Does 619 Parkside Pl NE have accessible units?
No, 619 Parkside Pl NE does not have accessible units.
Does 619 Parkside Pl NE have units with dishwashers?
No, 619 Parkside Pl NE does not have units with dishwashers.

