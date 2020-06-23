619 15th Street NW

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher furnished hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities internet access lobby

Perfect condo for DC interns, summer associates, new professionals and students. Located in a prime NW DC location - DuPont Circle. Live where you work and play. Walk or Metro anywhere!



Furnished Jr 1-bedroom with private sleeping room in the heart of DuPont Circle with roof deck and 24 hr front desk. One block to Dupont Metro Red Line, 2 blocks to Whole Foods, CVS, Starbucks, bars, restaurants, shopping, Logan Circle and downtown DC. What could be more convenient and fun!



AVAILABLE: Aug 2019- Flexible Lease Short or Long-term



$1,985 per month - Utilities Included except internet/cable

Furnished

$1000 Security Deposit

Move-in Fee $200 - No pets allowed in building



Very Clean, Exposed Brick, Hardwood Floors, Marble Bathroom, Quartz Kitchen Counter, Dishwasher, Ceiling Fan, Large Closet, Smart TV, Roof Deck, 24 hr Secured Lobby.



Furnishings include: sofa, dining room set, double bed, Smart TV, coffee table, chest, entertainment center.



Please call, text, email to schedule a viewing. Thank you