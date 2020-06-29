All apartments in Washington
619 11TH ST NE

619 11th Street Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

619 11th Street Northeast, Washington, DC 20002
Capitol Hill

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
coffee bar
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
coffee bar
parking
internet access
Renovated, light-filled townhouse in the middle of H St-Capitol Hill. The home is walking distance to trendy H Street's coffee shops, shopping, bars (Rock&Roll Hotel, H Street Country Club) and restaurants (Maketto, Granville Moore's, Toki Underground, Fare Well and Whole Foods). A 15-minute walk from Union Station and the Supreme Court, Senate building and the US Capitol buildings. Be close to the best that DC has to offer. There is plenty of street parking available. There is a free trolley one block from the house ( which drops off at Union Station (train station and subway station). The US Senate building is a 15 minute walk from the house with all the major tourist attractions surrounding the area (Spy Museum, National Gallery of Art, National History Museum, etc). The house has a washer/dryer and dishwasher. There is a smart TV which you can connect to the internet. There is a queen size bed on the second level and there is also a pull-out, full-size mattress from the couch. Available 1/1/2020

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Street.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 619 11TH ST NE have any available units?
619 11TH ST NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 619 11TH ST NE have?
Some of 619 11TH ST NE's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 619 11TH ST NE currently offering any rent specials?
619 11TH ST NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 619 11TH ST NE pet-friendly?
No, 619 11TH ST NE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 619 11TH ST NE offer parking?
Yes, 619 11TH ST NE offers parking.
Does 619 11TH ST NE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 619 11TH ST NE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 619 11TH ST NE have a pool?
No, 619 11TH ST NE does not have a pool.
Does 619 11TH ST NE have accessible units?
No, 619 11TH ST NE does not have accessible units.
Does 619 11TH ST NE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 619 11TH ST NE has units with dishwashers.
