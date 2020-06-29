619 11TH ST NE

Amenities

Renovated, light-filled townhouse in the middle of H St-Capitol Hill. The home is walking distance to trendy H Street's coffee shops, shopping, bars (Rock&Roll Hotel, H Street Country Club) and restaurants (Maketto, Granville Moore's, Toki Underground, Fare Well and Whole Foods). A 15-minute walk from Union Station and the Supreme Court, Senate building and the US Capitol buildings. Be close to the best that DC has to offer. There is plenty of street parking available. There is a free trolley one block from the house ( which drops off at Union Station (train station and subway station). The US Senate building is a 15 minute walk from the house with all the major tourist attractions surrounding the area (Spy Museum, National Gallery of Art, National History Museum, etc). The house has a washer/dryer and dishwasher. There is a smart TV which you can connect to the internet. There is a queen size bed on the second level and there is also a pull-out, full-size mattress from the couch. Available 1/1/2020